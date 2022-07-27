Where is Naomi Osaka playing next? Check out her schedule for the upcoming American hardcourt swing

Naomi Osaka will next compete at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

The Japanese player accepted a wildcard for the WTA 500 tournament. Tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson expressed her pleasure at Osaka's participation and called the 24-year-old an incredible player.

"We are very excited to have Naomi Osaka returning to the Bay Area," Gunnarsson said. "She made her WTA debut at our event and watching her grow both on and off the court has been amazing. She is not only an incredible player but her commitment to equality and social change is truly inspiring.”

The Silicon Valley Classic will be Osaka's first tournament since the French Open, where she was eliminated in the first round. The 24-year-old previously competed there in 2016 and 2017 but was eliminated in the first round on both occasions.

She lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Julia Boserup in the former year and was beaten 4-6, 2-6 by Caroline Dolehide the following season.

Osaka, who is currently No. 40 in the WTA rankings, has won 12 out of 17 matches so far this season. Her most notable performance was reaching the final of the Miami Open.

Here, she beat Astra Sharma, Angelique Kerber, Karoline Muchova, Alison Riske, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic to reach her fourth WTA 1000 final. However, Osaka was beaten comprehensively by Iga Swiatek, who won the Sunshine Double in the process.

Naomi Osaka had a pretty disappointing claycourt season as she won just one out of three matches on the surface. She reached the second round of the Madrid Open before losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo and was eliminated in the first round of the French Open after losing 7-5, 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova.

What is Naomi Osaka's schedule for the American hardcourt swing?

Osaka is on the entry list for the WTA 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka is set to have a busy schedule during the American hardcourt swing, as she is on the entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto as well as the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. She is also in the player field for the US Open.

The Japanese player had a poor claycourt season and withdrew from the gasscourt swing, including Wimbledon, due to an achilles injury she struggled with in Madrid and Rome.

Osaka will hope to be back in top form as she returns to action ahead of the US Open.

