Where does Novak Djokovic rank in the list of most singles titles won by male players in the Open Era after Tel Aviv win?

Novak Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in the final on Sunday. The Serb produced some brilliant tennis throughout the contest to register his 19th win in 21 meetings against the Croat.

This was Djokovic's third title of the season and he won it without dropping a single set. However, he remains seventh in the ATP rankings.

The Tel Aviv title marks Novak Djokovic's 89th on the ATP tour, putting him fifth on the list of most singles titles won by male players in the Open Era.

Christopher Clarey



Jimmy Connors 109

Roger Federer 103

Ivan Lendl 94

*Rafael Nadal 92

*Novak Djokovic 89

John McEnroe 77

Rod Laver 72

Bjorn Borg 66

Ilie Nastase 64

Pete Sampras 64



*Active players



Jimmy Connors holds the record for the highest number of titles won by men in the Open Era, with 109 to his name. Roger Federer is second with 103 titles, while Ivan Lendl is in third position with 94.

Rafael Nadal is fourth on the list with 92 titles to his name, followed by Novak Djokovic at 89.

The Serb looks in good physical shape and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He therefore has a good chance of breaking Connors' record. While Nadal cannot be ruled out either, the Spaniard's fitness issues are a definite concern.

Djokovic will compete at the Astana Open and the Paris Masters and is certainly the favorite at both events. He has also qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin and will fancy his chances there as well.

"For me it has been more than a tournament" - Novak Djokovic on the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic had a week to remember in Tel Aviv

At his post-match press conference in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic spoke in glowing terms about the people of Israel, saying he felt a connection with them.

“Everything I have experienced this week is very positive, everything I have experienced with the people of Israel has been wonderful, I cannot be more grateful. For me it has been more than a tournament, I have felt a lot of connection with the people who have accompanied me this week," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Punto de Break

The Serb also stated that his goal was to win titles regardless of their importance or prestige.

“It is true that each tournament corresponds to a category and has an importance, but my goal remains the same: to win titles. Wherever it is, I am always happy to have the team I have and to see myself prepared to compete to add new victories, fight to lift trophies. This week I think I have displayed a high level of tennis, I had an extra motivation to do well in this place, the people here have been very close and have behaved very well with me. I hope that all this will help me in the coming weeks," Djokovic added.

Djokovic will now travel to Kazakhstan to compete at the Astana Open, where he will face Cristian Garin in the first round.

