"Where's my friend?" - Ons Jabeur asks about Taylor Townsend's son Adyn; sends him 'big kisses' after crossing paths with American at Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur recently asked Taylor Townsend about her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, and sent him "big kisses" after meeting the American in Charleston.

Jabeur and Townsend are both competing at the Charleston Open, with the Tunisian defending her title. Her title defense will start against Miami Open champion Danielle Collins, who defeated Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Townsend started her Charleston Open campaign against compatriot Sofia Kenin in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-3 to adavance to the second round where she will go up against sixth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Recently, the official social media account of the Charleston Open shared a video, where a heartwarming interaction between Jabeur and Townsend was captured. In the video, Jabeur inquired about Townsend's son Adyn, whom she referred to as her "friend." The American revealed that Adyn was at home and extended an invitation to Jabeur to meet him whenever she wanted.

The former World No. 2 responded by sending Adyn "big kisses

"Where's my friend?" Jabeur asked

"He's at home. You can visit him after. Anytime" Townsend replied.

"Okay big kisses for him," Jabeur said.

Taylor Townsend later shared the video of her and Ons Jabeur's interaction on her social media, along with a picture of Jabeur following her on social media.

"@onsjabeur only love AJ 😂 💕 ," Townsend captioned her Instagram story.

"I'm winning.. @onsjabeur," Townsend added.

Ons Jabeur will face Danielle Collins in Charleston Open 2R

Ons Jabeur at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Ons Jabeur will kick off her title defense in the second round of the Charleston Open against Danielle Collins. The two players have faced each other thrice on the WTA Tour, with Collins emerging victorious in two out of their three encounters.

Their first match took place at the 2020 French Open, where Collins defeated Jabeur in a close battle with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. However, Jabeur got her revenge at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, where she overcame Collins with a score of 6-1, 6-3.

Their last encounter was at the 2022 Miami Open, where Danielle Collins once again came out on top, defeating Ons Jabeur with a score of 6-2, 6-4 to improve her head-to-head record against the Tunisian to 2-1.

