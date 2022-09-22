Where to watch 2022 Laver Cup in USA?

The 2022 Laver Cup is not going to be anything like its previous incredible editions. There are multiple reasons why the forthcoming exhibition tournament is set to become the most memorable event in a long time to come.

The level of excitement first went through the roof when it was known that for the first time, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray would team up at the event. It became even more special for fans around the world when Federer revealed last week that the tournament would be the last of his professional career.

Captained by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg, Team Europe will feature Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Matteo Berrettini besides the Big-4. Team World, on the other hand, will once again see former World No. 1 John McEnroe leading the likes of Feliz Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Alex de Minaur, and Tommy Paul.

The inaugural edition was played in 2017 and on all four occasions so far, Team Europe has ended up as the winner.

What is the Laver Cup?

Named after Australian legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was founded in 2017, where a team with players from across Europe would square off against players from the rest of the world. Since the inaugural year, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe have led the two teams respectively.

While Federer played in the 2017 and 2019 editions alongside Nadal, the Swiss was joined by Djokovic in 2018. In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, none of the Big 3 players participated in the event.

Team Europe after winning the first edition

When is the 2022 Laver Cup?

The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London.

Which channel will show the 2022 Laver Cup in the USA?

The exhibition tournament will be telecast on the Tennis Channel in the USA.

What is the Laver Cup format?

The three-day tournament is scheduled to host 12 matches in total, with three singles and one doubles match every day. A win on the first day would give the teams one point. They will score two points on the second day, while the third day will award three points for each win. The team that reaches 13 points will be declared the winner of the event.

Every player is expected to play at least one singles match and a minimum of four players are required to play in the doubles category across three days.

Also Checkout:- Laver Cup 2022 Schedule

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far