Where to watch the French Open 2022 draw ceremony live?

The 2022 French Open is finally here, and the crème de la crème of the tennis world has descended on Paris to kick off the second Grand Slam of the year. With qualification rounds for the men's and women's singles almost done, players will be eager to find out who they will face off against in each section of the draw.

The draw is set to happen at 7:00 pm local time today (May 19 - 5:00 pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST) and the ceremony will be telecast live for fans on YouTube via Roland Garros' official handle.

On the men's side, three players who were originally seeded for the tournament have pulled out -- Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils. On the women's side, two seeded players have opted out -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elina Svitolina.

Players who drop out between the draw being made and their first-round encounter will be replaced by lucky losers. From then on, any injuries will result in a victory by forefeit for their opponents.

Novak Djokovic is the current defending champion of the men's singles title at the 2022 French Open, as well as the top seed. Djokovic defeated four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in five sets last year to win his second Roland Garros title.

Standing in the way of his title defense this week are several high-profile names, including 13-time winner Nadal, reigning Miami and Madrid Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz, and reigning Monte-Carlo champion Tsitsipas.

On the women's side, Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion at the 2022 French Open. The Czech had a memorable run last year, defeating Maria Sakkari and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in tight three-setters in the semifinals and final respectively.

Krejcikova is seeded No. 2 in the tournament this year. Fighting alongside her are World No. 1 and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek and multiple Slam winners like Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep. Several one-time Major champions like Jelena Ostapenko, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu are also in the draw.

The tournament is offering €43.6 million in prize money, which is 2.2% more than the €42.6 million in prize money offered in 2019. Players losing in the qualifiers and the first rounds enjoy significantly higher prize money, with first-round losers earning €62,000, which is 35% more than in 2019.

