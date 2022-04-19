"Whether it's next week or the week after, he will be ready to defend his title at Roland Garros" - Greg Rusedski on Novak Djokovic

Despite Novak Djokovic's indifferent start to his 2022 campaign, Greg Rusedski feels the World No. 1 will not be found wanting at Roland Garros this summer.

Djokovic will open his campaign at the Serbia Open this week against compatriot Laslo Djere or Hamad Medjedovic. He has won only two matches all year after not being allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open due to a visa controversy owing to his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic will face either compatriot Laslo Djere or young Serbian player Hamad Medjedovic in his opening match.

The 34-year-old was ousted in the quarterfinals of Dubai by Czech journeyman Jiri Vesely. Djokovic then suffered a shock opening-round exit against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Monte Carlo.

Nevertheless, Rusedski, a former top 10 player, believes Djokovic needs to get a few wins under his belt to get ready for his Roland Garros title defense. In an interview with Eurosport, the Brit said:

"How he wins doesn't matter. He just needs to win games, even if it's ugly. You don't lose class. You miss the liveliness of matches, but winning becomes a habit. He must get back on the bandwagon. Whether it's next week or the week after, but he will be ready to defend his title at Roland Garros."

Djokovic could meet the returning Dominic Thiem in the Belgrade quarterfinals before a final showdown with Andrey Rublev.

"I hope to play more matches in Belgrade than in Monte Carlo" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic needs to get his 2022 campaign up and running.

Novak Djokovic has had an unusual 2022 campaign. After the Australian Open controversy, the Serb couldn't participate in Indian Wells and Miami owing to his unvaccinated status.

Following his early exit from Monte Carlo, Djokovic finds himself woefully short of match practice.

In his first clay-court match of 2022, and just his fourth this season, Novak Djokovic falls to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.



Djokovic lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first clay-court match of 2022.

Ahead of his Belgrade opener, the Serb spoke about the importance of match practice, especially on a surface like clay. He said:

"I was not ready for the tournament in Monte Carlo, and I knew that before the tournament started. However, I need match practice, and this is the surface (clay) that requires a lot of time spent during training sessions, and even more during matches. I hope to play more matches in Belgrade than in Monte Carlo."

Djokovic added that he intends to play Madrid and Rome and hopes to arrive in the best possible shape at Roland Garros. He said:

"Roland Garros is the quintessential clay-court tournament, and I am partly already there in my thoughts, in terms of preparation and everything I'm doing at the moment to get there as ready as I can be. My current plans include Madrid and Rome. It depends, really, on my results here and the shape I'm in. We'll decide then."

It remains to be seen how the Serb fares at his home tournament ahead of his first Grand Slam appearance of the year at Roland Garros.

