Which player has beaten Roger Federer the most? Check out the Swiss maestro's greatest rival and their head-to-head record

For the majority of people around the world, whether they follow the sport or not, the first name that pops up in their minds when they hear 'tennis' is Roger Federer. Ever since his debut in 1998, the legend has faced a plethora of opponents but his biggest rival, according to statistics, is Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

The duo have squared off against each other a massive 50 times, which is the second-biggest rivalry in men's tennis after Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's 59-match battle. Out of the 50 times that Federer has played Djokovic, the Swiss maestro has won 23 clashes while losing on 27 occasions.

Federer and Djokovic first came face-to-face back in 2006 in Monte Carlo. Before the Serb stepped up his game in 2011, Federer led the head-to-head contest 13-6. Djokovic emerged victorious 21 times in the next 31 matches, with the Swiss managing just 10 wins. Both players have 20 Grand Slam titles each and Nadal is the only man ahead of them at 22.

At the Majors, Federer and Djokovic are the only players who have defeated each other in all four events. They have played 17 matches against each other at Grand Slams, with Djokovic leading 11-6.

Although Federer has achieved more than anyone can dream of, his love and passion for the game hasn't changed. The 40-year-old has 103 titles, which is the second-most after Jimmy Connors' 109. The Swiss was the first man to reach 20 Grand Slam titles, apart from which, he also has 28 Masters 1000 titles and six ATP Finals titles.

Best matches between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have entertained fans with a huge number of five-set thrillers, like the 2010 and 2011 US Open semifinals and the 2014 Wimbledon final. All three matches saw Djokovic prevail over Federer. But the one that stands out and is fresh in fans' memories is the 2019 Wimbledon final, a match that lasted four hours and 57 minutes. While Federer was chasing his 21st Major, Djokovic was hell bent on defending his title.

That match is considered one of the best ever as Federer had two championship points but the Serb fought till the end to turn it around and beat the eight-time Wimbledon winner 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12. This was Djokovic's fifth Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam title overall.

