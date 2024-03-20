Aryna Sabalenka broke her silence on the passing of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov and disclosed that they were no longer together.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player, was a forward for the Belarus national team during the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and also played 144 games across three seasons with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006. He had also been an assistant coach at the Russian club Salavat Yulaev Ufa for the past two seasons.

On March 18, Salavat Yulaev Ufa confirmed that Konstantin Koltsov passed away in Miami, Florida. Subsequent reports emerged indicating that his death was being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department as an "apparent suicide."

Sabalenka, who made her relationship with Koltsov public in 2021, shared on her Instagram Stories two days later that her heart was "broken" by the "unthinkable tragedy," despite their separation.

The World No. 2 also requested her fans to respect her and her late boyfriend's family's privacy during this "difficult time."

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time," Aryna Sabalenka wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka granted extra time by Miami Open to recover from her loss before 2R match against Paula Badosa

Aryna Sabalenka has opted to participate in the 2024 Miami Open following the passing of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov. However, she has stated that she will not be attending press conferences, as reported by the Tennis Channel.

The tournament organizers have granted the two-time Grand Slam champion an extra day to cope with her loss before her second-round match against her close friend Paula Badosa. Originally scheduled for March 22, it will now take place a day later.

Badosa, who defeated Simona Halep in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament, spoke to the press after her win, where she was questioned about her thoughts on Sabalenka's situation.

The Spaniard declined to disclose any details and expressed her desire not to see her "best friend" suffer.

"I don't want to talk about it," Badosa said. "But of course, she's one of my best friends. Yesterday, I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she's going through. I know the entire situation. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer."

Badosa added:

"I really don't know what to say, honestly. She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it's going to be a battle, a good match, and let's see."

