"White colour confirms that this was for Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz however said NO!"- Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at US Open

Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at the US Open final has received a wide range of reactions from the tennis world on social media.

The Serb solidified his claims in the raging GOAT debate by winning his 24th Grand Slam singles title on Sunday, September 10. The veteran defeated former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, to win his fourth US Open singles title and cap an impressive run at Flushing Meadows.

After securing the title, Novak Djokovic unveiled his custom jacket with the number '24,' indicating his Grand Slam singles tally. Eventually, his whole team and family wore that jacket during the trophy presentation. The jacket was completely white and also had the number written in green.

Tennis fans reacted to the same on X (formerly Twitter), with many suggesting that the jacket was originally made for Wimbledon this year. Djokovic made the final, but lost in five thrilling sets to Carlos Alcaraz.

"The white colour definitely confirms to me that this was for Wimbledon. Carlito [Carlos Alcaraz] however said NO!," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote:

"It's a plain white jacket with the 24 in green bc they thought he was getting it at Wimbledon."

Yet another tweeted:

"White and green means it was for Wimbledon."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic honored Kobe Bryant with special jersey after winning the US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic honored late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a special '24' jersey after winning the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time and was a five-time NBA champion, while also winning numerous individual and team accolades. Unfortunately, the LA Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna and several others breathed their last in a helicopter crash in California.

After securing his victory on Sunday, Novak Djokovic unveiled a special jersey with the words 'Mamba forever' and the number '24' written on it. The tennis great said Bryant, who was nicknamed the "Black Mamba," was his close friend, and that he helped him during his struggles with injuries.

"Kobe was close friend, we chatted a lot about the winners' mentality, when I was struggling with injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game. He was one of the people that I relied on the most," Djokovic said at the presentation ceremony.

With his US Open win, Djokovic will soon replace Carlos Alcaraz to become the World No. 1 once again in the ATP singles rankings.

