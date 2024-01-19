Who is Amanda Anisimova's coach? Everything to know about Andis Juska who previously worked with the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Elina Svitolina

Amanda Anisimova is currently coached by Latvian Andis Juska, who previously worked with Jelena Ostapenko and Elina Svitolina.

Juska had a very modest playing career, during which he attained a career-best singles ranking of 226 in 2009 and a career-high doubles ranking of 136.

The Latvian last played a tennis match in 2014 while representing his nation in a Davis Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 tie against Austria. He faced Martin Fischer and lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

After his playing career, Juska took to coaching and joined Jelena Ostapenko's team as her hitting partner. After parting ways with his compatriot, the former player became Amanda Anisimova's coach for the first time.

Juska later joined Elina Svitolina's coaching team for the 2022 season. The Ukrainian won only five out of 13 matches before taking a break from tennis due to her pregnancy.

Andis Juska eventually parted ways with Svitolina and was reunited with Amanda Anisimova in 2022. Under him, the American reached the quarterfinals of that year's Wimbledon championships.

Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023 and made her comeback at the ASB Classic in 2024. She started with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before being thrashed 6-0, 6-1 by fifth seed Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16.

Anisimova then entered the Australian Open by using a protected ranking and ousted 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. She then triumphed 6-2, 6-3 over Nadia Podoroska to set up a third-round clash with Paula Badosa.

The American registered another straight-set win as she beat the Spaniard 7-5, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second time in her career.

Amanda Anisimova will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Australian Open

After beating Paula Badosa, Amanda Anisimova will next take on defending champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a single set at the ongoing Australian Open.

The Belarusian booked her place in the Round of 16 at the Melbourne Major by thrashing Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 to attain the first double bagel of her career. Sabalenka has had three bagels out of the six sets she has played so far at the Australian Open.

Anisimova and Sabalenka will lock horns for the sixth time. Notably, the American has won four of her previous five meetings against the Belarusian, with their most recent encounter coming at the 2022 Italian Open.