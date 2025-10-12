Who is Arthur Rinderknech's wife Hortense Boscher? All you need to know about Frenchman's biggest support ahead of historic Shanghai Masters final

Arthur Rinderknech has put together his career's best campaign at the 2025 Shanghai Masters this fortnight. The Frenchman has reached only his second tour-level title match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, buoyed by not only his cousin and final opponent, Valentin Vacherot, but also his former tennis player wife, Hortense Boscher.

Ad

Before the last two weeks, Rinderknech had lost over 60% of his matches on the ATP Tour (20-25 win/loss record). Although the 30-year-old was still in the midst of a career-defining season that saw him reach the fourth round of the US Open and the third round of Wimbledon, there was still more to be desired from him at the big tournaments.

With nothing to lose, Arthur Rinderknech hit top form in Shanghai as he beat seeded players like Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jiri Lehecka, and Alex Michelsen en route to the final. The World No. 54's run wouldn't have been possible without the support of his wife and former Texas A&M Aggies player Hortense Boscher, whom he married in May 2025.

Ad

Trending

The couple got engaged at some point in 2023 going by an Instagram post from the Frenchman dating back to October that year. The World No. 54 met his 28-year-old wife during their time at Texas A&M University from 2014 to 2018. Both of them represented the Aggies in the NCAA Division I Tennis Championships during this time. While Rinderknech was a business graduate, Boscher majored in general business marketing.

Quite interestingly, Hortense Boscher was ranked ninth in the U-18 national rankings in France before starting college tennis. She also guided her high school, Lycee Sonia Delaunay, to the French High School National Championship in 2012.

Ad

Arthur Rinderknech and wife Hortense Boscher were both singles stalwarts for Texas A&M Aggies

Arthur Rinderknech was a regular for Texas A&M in the NCAA Division I men's tennis Championships in 2015-16, as he received a top seeding in the singles event in both years. Unfortunately, the Frenchman endured a 0-2 record in the above period. A three-time All-American for the Aggies in singles, he enjoyed an especially good Southeastern Conference season as a senior in 2017-18, winning 22 of his 27 singles matches.

The 30-year-old's wife, Hortense Boscher, was much less instrumental for the women's tennis team at Texas A&M with a 4-9 win/loss record in singles to boot. During her tenure with the Aggies, their best result at the NCAA DI women's tennis team championships was a third-round finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More