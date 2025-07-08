Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend? Meet Louise Jacobi, the New York-born designer who graduated from the University of Michigan

Cameron Norrie is making waves at Wimbledon once again. After reaching the semifinals at the All England Club in 2022, he's on the cusp of replicating the feat once again this year. He has done it the hard way as well, recently beating Nicolas Jarry in five sets in the fourth round. However, his toughest test yet will be in the quarterfinals against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Supporting Norrie through his incredible run has been his girlfriend, the New-York born Louise Jacobi. The two have been going strong for over five years now. They first met via mutual friends at a bar in New York, USA, in 2019. They hit it off instantly and the tennis pro then invited her to watch him compete at a tournament in Vienna, Austria.

Jacobi spilled the beans on how their romance blossomed in an interview with Hello! in 2023. She was unsure about pursuing anything serious with Norrie given his nomadic lifestyle. However, when she received the invitation to be with him in Vienna, she took him up on the offer. She enjoyed his company there, and the rest is history.

"When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together. So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well… In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit," Jacobi said.

Jacobi has her own thriving career and keeps herself occupied with her numerous ventures. A Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan laid the foundation of her career. She also studied Textile and Fashion Design from Central Saint Martins in London. This has helped her pursue a variety of opportunities in her professional life.

Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi's work primarily revolves around fashion and interior designing

Louise Jacobi (R) supporting Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi has a successful career of her own. She's the co-founder of Studio Virgo, her own brainchild that she's managing since 2020. She's juggling her own venture alongside her responsibilities as a textile design consultant at Please Don't Touch since 2019.

Jacobi also worked as a designer at Calvin Klein. She also briefly workd at Robert Allen Fabrics, AFNY, Donghia, and Holly Hunt, among others. She has become an expert in her field considering her experience over the years.

Jacobi is now taking some time off her busy schedule to support her boyfriend Norrie at Wimbledon. He's set to face two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8.

