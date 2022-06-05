Who is in Casper Ruud's box for the French Open final? Know all about his father, mother, sister and girlfriend

Casper Ruud has established himself as one of the best players in the world with his performances since 2021. The Norwegian has already won eight titles, seven of which have come on clay, with his maiden Grand Slam final also coming on the same surface.

While Ruud has established himself as a clay-court specialist, he has produced some impressive results on hard courts as well. The most notable of these were reaching the final of the Miami Masters and the semifinals of the ATP Finals last year.

By making it to the Roland Garros final, he became the first Norwegian player to reach a Major final. His family were in attendance on Court Philippe-Chartier to support him in the title clash against Rafael Nadal.

Ruud's father and coach Christian was a player who competed during the 1990s and early 2000s. His career-high ranking was 39th, which was the best for any Norwegian player until his son surpassed him.

Christian's best performance at a Grand Slam came in 1997 when he reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. He did put up a fight against then-third seed Goran Ivanisevic before losing in five sets. That year, he also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, beating Yevgeny Kafelnikov en route.

Casper Ruud's mother Lele can always be seen supporting her son in his box.

The 23-year-old has two sisters named Charlotte and Caroline, with the former also a tennis player like her brother.

Story continues below ad

Ruud has been dating fellow Norwegian Maria Galligani since 2018. The latter is currently pursing her Masters in Psychology from the University of Southern Denmark.

Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open final.

Casper Ruud's maiden Grand Slam final ended in defeat as went down in straight sets to Rafael Nadal, who won his 14th French Open crown and 22nd Major overall. The Spaniard beat the 23-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Story continues below ad

Nonetheless, Ruud has had a very good season so far, winning 30 of the 40 matches he has contested. He has already won two titles, the Argentina Open and the Geneva Open, while reaching his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami.

After getting to the final of the French Open, it will be interesting to see how Ruud fares during the grass-court season.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



RAFAEL NADAL WINS HIS 14th ROLAND-GARROS!



Incredible Rafa who, even if not in his top shape, manages to dominate Casper Ruud in 3 sets to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title. Huge Legend. RAFAEL NADAL WINS HIS 14th ROLAND-GARROS!Incredible Rafa who, even if not in his top shape, manages to dominate Casper Ruud in 3 sets to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title. Huge Legend. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆RAFAEL NADAL WINS HIS 14th ROLAND-GARROS! Incredible Rafa who, even if not in his top shape, manages to dominate Casper Ruud in 3 sets to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title. Huge Legend. https://t.co/6ELV5lC1sZ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far