Who is Clara Tauson's boyfriend? Meet Kasper Elsvad, the Danish tennis player who is also coaching his girlfriend at Wimbledon

Clara Tauson, the World No. 21, is currently being coached by former Danish tennis player Kasper Elsvad. Elsvad is also Tauson's boyfriend, making the relationship even more dynamic.

Ad

Elsvad never had much success at the highest level of professional tennis. He never played a single match on the main ATP tour. He did play 17 matches on the ITF Tour in his whole career, winning six times, but he did not have any professional titles to his name.

The duo of Clara Tauson and Kasper Elsvad announced their relationship publicly in 2024. Earlier, Elsvad had joined Tauson's team as his hitting partner, but transitioned to the full coaching role took place at the beginning of the 2025 season, where she split with her former coach, Lars Christensen.

Ad

Trending

Despite not being a highly successful tennis player himself, Elsvad's coaching has proved to be beneficial for Tauson as her performances went up a notch this season. The duo has separated their personal and professional lives admirably, and that has been reflected in Tauson's on-court results

"We’re super professional during training and matches. We put personal feelings aside and focus on the player-coach dynamic" Tauson said in an interview.

Ad

Being a hitting partner and coach, Elsvad has been able to give a unique and close-up perspective of Tauson's game, which has benefited the latter in her match. With his coaching, Tauson has managed to overcome some of her technical deficiencies, such as a weak backhand and overall court coverage.

Clara Tauson aims to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2025

In Picture: Clara Tauson (Getty)

Clara Tauson will aim to have a major career breakthrough as she attempts to book a quarterfinal spot at the 2025 Wimbledon when she takes on Iga Swiatek on July 7 (Monday). Her only other fourth-round appearance at a Major came at the French Open last year, losing against Ona Jabeur.

Ad

Clara Tauson's Wimbledon record before this edition was nothing to speak of. She had no wins at the grasscourt Major in her previous attempts, three first-round exits, and failed to qualify once. However, things have been different this year. She secured two good wins over Heather Watson and Anna Kalinskaya before pulling off a massive upset, winning against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Overall, Tauson has had a good year in 2025, winning the ASB Classic, where she won the final via retirement against Naomi Osaka. She also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, with a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but fell short against Mirra Andreeva in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More