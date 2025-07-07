Who is Clara Tauson's boyfriend? Meet Kasper Elsvad, the Danish tennis player who is also coaching his girlfriend at Wimbledon

Clara Tauson, the World No. 21, is currently being coached by former Danish tennis player Kasper Elsvad. Elsvad is also Tauson's boyfriend, making the relationship even more dynamic.
Elsvad never had much success at the highest level of professional tennis. He never played a single match on the main ATP tour. He did play 17 matches on the ITF Tour in his whole career, winning six times, but he did not have any professional titles to his name.
The duo of Clara Tauson and Kasper Elsvad announced their relationship publicly in 2024. Earlier, Elsvad had joined Tauson's team as his hitting partner, but transitioned to the full coaching role took place at the beginning of the 2025 season, where she split with her former coach, Lars Christensen.
Despite not being a highly successful tennis player himself, Elsvad's coaching has proved to be beneficial for Tauson as her performances went up a notch this season. The duo has separated their personal and professional lives admirably, and that has been reflected in Tauson's on-court results
"We’re super professional during training and matches. We put personal feelings aside and focus on the player-coach dynamic" Tauson said in an interview.
Being a hitting partner and coach, Elsvad has been able to give a unique and close-up perspective of Tauson's game, which has benefited the latter in her match. With his coaching, Tauson has managed to overcome some of her technical deficiencies, such as a weak backhand and overall court coverage.
Clara Tauson aims to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2025
Clara Tauson will aim to have a major career breakthrough as she attempts to book a quarterfinal spot at the 2025 Wimbledon when she takes on Iga Swiatek on July 7 (Monday). Her only other fourth-round appearance at a Major came at the French Open last year, losing against Ona Jabeur.
Clara Tauson's Wimbledon record before this edition was nothing to speak of. She had no wins at the grasscourt Major in her previous attempts, three first-round exits, and failed to qualify once. However, things have been different this year. She secured two good wins over Heather Watson and Anna Kalinskaya before pulling off a massive upset, winning against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.
Overall, Tauson has had a good year in 2025, winning the ASB Classic, where she won the final via retirement against Naomi Osaka. She also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, with a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but fell short against Mirra Andreeva in the final.