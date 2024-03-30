Who is Danielle Collins' coach? All you need to know about the Miami Open 2024 champ's support system behind the scenes

Jared Jacobs is the current coach of American veteran Danielle Collins, having previously coached the likes of Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Demi Schuurs, and Natasha Zvereva.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in July 1974, Jacobs graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in 1996. He played tennis during his time in college, representing the University of Pennsylvania men's team in Division I tennis. Jacobs is a three-time US Senior National Team member. He has also completed a Master's degree in Sports Psychology.

He is a certified clinical and medical support hypnotherapist and PTR Coach, who staunchly believes that the "development of good mental habits" helps in sports performance enhancement.

Aside from tennis, Jacobs is multilingual and can speak fluently in English, Italian, and French. His hobbies include playing with Lego, rock climbing, table tennis, longboarding, golf, and backgammon. He likes style and is particularly famous for traveling in through airports in Heelys.

At the recently concluded Miami Open, however, Collins was accompanied by Ben Maxwell, who serves as a part-time coach for the American. Maxwell, a college coach, joins Collins on tour when his schedule allows.

"I do have a coach here. His name it Ben Maxwell. I have worked with Ben a little bit during different periods. He's a college coach. I get to him in spurts because of the college schedule," Collins said after her semifinal win over Victoria Azarenka at the Miami Open.

The Miami Open turned out to be a tournament to savor for the 30-year-old, as she ended up claiming the biggest title of her career in her home state with a stunning victory on Saturday.

Danielle Collins lifts first WTA 1000 title at Miami Open

Danielle Collins celebrates with the trophy at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Danielle Collins capped off her fairytale run at the 2024 Miami Open by shocking fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the summit clash to lift the first WTA 1000 title of her career.

Collins kicked off her campaign against compatriot Bernarda Pera in the first round, coming back from a one-set deficit to clinch a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win. She comfortably brushed aside Russians Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-2, and Elina Avanesyan, 6-1, 6-2, in the next two rounds.

Up against 19th seed Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round, Collins put on a masterful display to win 6-3, 6-2. She backed that impressive performance with another one against 23rd Caroline Garcia in the last eight, coasting to a 6-3, 6-2 win.

She overcame giant killer Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals up next, once again comfortably taking the win 6-3, 6-2.

Heading into the finals as the underdog against last year's losing finalist Rybakina, Collins stormed to a 7-5, 6-3 win. She became the lowest-ranked woman to ever capture the Miami crown as a result, doing it while being ranked No. 53 in the world.