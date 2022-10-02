"Who decided on proportions for this graphic? Was it someone who knows anything about tennis?" - Tennis fans fume over disrespect shown towards Roger Federer in retirement graphic

Roger Federer and Serena Williams saddened the tennis fraternity by announcing their retirement in the latter half of the 2022 season, while Ashleigh Barty's move to hang up her racquet in March while at her peak at age 25 caught fans by surprise.

A graphic that sought to bid farewell to all the players who retired this year has caught the ire of tennis fans for being disproportionate with regard to the relative greatness of those featured in the illustration.

With Serena Williams looming large, the images of Juan Martin del Potro and Jo-Wilfred Tsonga flank the 41-year-old American while Ashleigh Barty and Roger Federer occupy the lower portion of the graphic.

The size of Federer and Barty's images are much the same and a lot smaller than the other players who are shown in the artwork.

Tennis fans have voiced their displeasure at the manner in which the overall image has been conceieved and presented, while some objected to the term "legend" being used to describe all five players.

Fed's angels 🌸 @fedangels1 I don’t even mean disrespect to Barty but how are they the same proportion @IAmNotHiba The proportions like I can’tI don’t even mean disrespect to Barty but how are they the same proportion @IAmNotHiba The proportions like I can’t 💀 I don’t even mean disrespect to Barty but how are they the same proportion 😂

"The proportions like I can’t, don’t even mean disrespect to Barty but how are they the same proportion," a Twitter user said.

Fans were upset and questioned if the individual who took a call on the proportions knew anything about tennis.

Paul @PaulDLC88 @eurosport @serenawilliams @rogerfederer @ashbarty @tsonga7 Who decided on proportions for this graphic? Was it someone who knows anything about tennis @eurosport @serenawilliams @rogerfederer @ashbarty @tsonga7 Who decided on proportions for this graphic? Was it someone who knows anything about tennis

"Who decided on proportions for this graphic? Was it someone who knows anything about tennis?"

"Weird" was how one fan chose to describe the illustration which appeared to equate Ashleigh Barty and Roger Federer while also appearing to downsize the Swiss legend as compared to the rest of the players if proportions were anything to go by.

"Awful choice of positions and proportions. Weird, really," a fan said.

Nicholus Musai @Nicks_Musai Eurosport @eurosport We've said goodbye to some legends this year We've said goodbye to some legends this year 😢👋 https://t.co/D7Mgq5FuqQ I see poor graphics here. Federer is the face of Open Era tennis, this pic should represent that. twitter.com/eurosport/stat… I see poor graphics here. Federer is the face of Open Era tennis, this pic should represent that. twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

"His anticipation and timing, only a few players in the world have something like that" - Rod Laver on Roger Federer

Federer with Rod Laver at the Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer has earned several accolades from tennis legends of the past and Aussie tennis great Rod Laver highlighted the "anticipation and timing" of Federer as one of his greatest assets as part of an ATP tour video.

The video, posted on Twitter also includes Ken Rosewall, Pete Sampras, Stefan Edberg, and Andre Agassi voicing their views on the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"His anticipation and timing, only a few players in the world have something like that. He has humility and he enjoys the sport," said Laver. You don't see him throwing his racquet. "

