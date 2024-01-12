Who is Dino Prizmic? Everything to know about Novak Djokovic's first round opponent at the Australian Open

Dino Prizmic is set to play the biggest match of his life as he's drawn to face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday. The Croatian youngster was relatively unknown up to this point, but all that's about to change in a matter of days.

Born in Split, Croatia, Prizmic began playing tennis at a young age. A promising junior, he captured the boys' singles title at the 2022 French Open over Juan Carlos Prado Angelo in the final.

Prizmic has won five titles at the ITF level since then, and another one on the Challenger circuit in August 2023. He made his ATP Tour debut in his native Croatia, with a wildcard entry into the 2022 Umag Open and faced Bernabe Zapata Miralles in his opener.

Unfortunately, Prizmic was unable to finish the match and was forced to retire while trailing 6-4, 3-0 due to an injury. He didn't make the cut for any further ATP tournaments for the rest of the season.

Prizmic qualified for the 2023 Srpska Open, but fell to Richard Gasquet in the first round. He scored his first main draw win in front of his home crowd at the Umag Open a few months later.

Prizmic was awarded a wildcard once again and defeated Duje Adjukovic for his very first ATP win. He then ousted Zsombor Piros to reach his maiden quarterfinal, but lost to Alexei Popyrin.

Prizmic's next tournament was the Stockholm Open, where he stunned World No. 30 Jiri Lehecka in the first round. He was unable to back up the win as he lost to Elias Ymer in the next round. Now, the teenager has made a great start to 2024 by qualifying for the Australian Open.

Dino Prizmic will make his Grand Slam debut at the 2024 Australian Open

Dino Prizmic at the 2023 Davis Cup.

The 2024 Australian Open will mark Dino Prizmic's first main draw appearance at a Grand Slam. He scored wins over Mariano Navone, Duje Adjukovic and Aziz Dougaz in the qualifying rounds to advance further.

Prizmic's efforts were rewarded with a first-round showdown against the very best in the business, 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic. It's a tall order for anyone to go toe-to-toe with the Serb, let alone a youngster who's still finding his footing on the tour.

However, Prizmic will be up for the challenge and regardless of the result, it'll prove to be a valuable experience for him.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis