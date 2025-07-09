Who is Flavio Cobolli's girlfriend? All you need to know about the Wimbledon sensation's long-term romantic partner

23-year-old Flavio Cobolli has been making waves at Wimbledon 2025. He has advanced to the quarterfinals, his first at a Major, never having progressed beyond the third round prior to this. He beat the likes of 15th seed Jakub Mensik and former US Open champion Marin Cilic to book his spot in the last eight.

Cobolli's reward for making his first Major quarterfinal is a date with 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday, July 9. At the moment, his family and well-wishers are celebrating his breakthrough, including his long-term girlfriend, Matilde Galli.

The two lovebirds have kept their relationship mostly under wraps, aside from a few posts on social media. However, they've been together for a long time. They started dating sometime around March 2021. Galli usually keeps a low profile and not much is known about her personal life. She does show up to support him at tournaments from time to time, and was seen cheering for him at their home tournament, the Italian Open, earlier this year.

The couple usually get to spend some quality time together only during Cobolli's off season. They took a relaxing vacation in Tanzania last year and shared a few moments of their time there on social media.

While Galli has been amiss at Wimbledon so far, she could certainly make an appearance during her partner's next match, arguably the biggest of his young career so far.

Flavio Cobolli to face his idol Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025

Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli at the Shanghai Masters 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Flavio Cobolli will get a second shot at taking down his idol Novak Djokovic. Prior to their upcoming quarterfinal showdown at Wimbledon 2025, they previously crossed paths at the Shanghai Masters 2024. The Italian got outplayed in that match, losing 6-1, 6-2.

Cobolli will aim to give a better account of himself this time in one of the most important matches of his career. Djokovic has a 12-2 record in quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon, and a 49-10 record at this stage across all Majors.

The young Italian considers Djokovic as the very best and considers him as his idol. He reiterated the same when he was asked about the Serb's return at the Australian Open 2023.

"For us, it’s important to have Nole in the tour," Cobolli said, when asked about the Serbian great's Australian Open return. "He’s the No. 1 for me, my idol. I hope to see him in Australia and also play some points and some practice there," Cobolli said.

Should Cobolli manage to upset Djokovic, then he could set up a potential all-Italian semifinal at Wimbledon, provided Jannik Sinner gets through his clash against Ben Shelton. The World No. 1 is plagued by an injury scare, though he's still slated to contest his quarterfinal match.

