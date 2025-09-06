Who is in Jannik Sinner's player box at US Open 2025? All you need to know

World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner is on the verge of successfully defending his title at the US Open 2025. He's through to the final, his fifth consecutive one at the Majors, and is set to take on his main rival, Carlos Alcaraz, on Sunday, September 7.

Roger Federer was the last man to defend the US Open men's singles title, accomplishing the feat when he captured his fifth successive victory in 2008. As Sinner gears up for one of the biggest matches of his career, he will need the support of family and coaching team more than ever. They will be cheering for him from his player box at the US Open.

Sinner's family is usually present for his important matches. His parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, along with his older brother Mark, often show up to root for him. However, their presence isn't a sure thing, even with a Major title on the line.

Sinner's father, a chef, didn't attend his thrilling French Open final against Alcaraz as he was working, although he did keep up with the score at his workplace. His mother attends matches more regularly, though she does leave halfway through at times if it gets too stressful for her.

The Italian's coaching staff, on the other hand, stick with him until the end. Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill are his coaches, and he has been working with them since 2022. He also added his fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, to his team at the same time.

Sinner previously parted ways with Ferrara, as well as his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, in September 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol. Ulises Badio has been his physiotherapist since then. He has since rehired Ferrara following his Wimbledon triumph in July 2025. Andrea Cipolla, an osteopath, is another member of his team.

With his support system sorted, Sinner will now aim to one-up Alcaraz once again. However, that won't be an easy task after losing multiple finals against him this year.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to clash in the US Open 2025 final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have separated themselves from the rest of the tour by a huge margin. The US Open 2025 final between them will be their third consecutive showdown in a Major final.

Alcaraz saved three championship points in the French Open final against Sinner to defend his title. However, the latter brought an end to his two-year reign at Wimbledon a few weeks later by beating him in four sets in the final. They've contested two other finals this year as well, albeit at the Masters 1000 level. Both of those matches went the Spaniard's way.

Jannik Sinner is seeking his fifth Major title as well as his third Major this year. Aside from his victory at Wimbledon, he also defended his Australian Open title at the start of the year. He's on a 27-match winning streak at the hardcourt Majors. Alcaraz has been responsible for ending his streaks in the past, something he will be keen to avoid in New York.

