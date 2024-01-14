Who was the last player to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open? Everything to know about the Serb's last loss at Melbourne Major

Novak Djokovic's last defeat at the Australian Open came against South Korean player Chung Hyeon in the fourth round of the tournament's 2018 edition.

The Serb has made the Melbourne Major his own through his consistent triumphs across the past 15 years. He is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with ten titles to his name.

Djokovic's last defeat at the Australian Open dates back to 2018 when he entered the tournament as the 14th seed. He started the tournament with a straight-set win over Donald Young before coming back from a set down to beat Gael Monfils.

The Serb then triumphed over Albert Ramos Vinolas in straight sets to set up a fourth-round clash against Chung Hyeon, who ousted fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round.

The South Korean raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set but Djokovic bounced back and forced the set into a tiebreaker. Chung won it 7-4 to take the lead in the match. The South Korean took the second set 7-5 to inch closer to a historic win.

Djokovic started the final set well by breaking in the very first game. However, Chung broke him back. There were a few more service breaks and another tiebreak ensued. The unseeded South Korean won it 7-3 to book his place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Chung beat Tennys Sandgren to reach the semifinals where he would retire against eventual champion Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic won in each of his last four appearances at the Australian Open

The Serb in action at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic hasn't lost a single match at the Australian Open since his defeat to Chung Hyeon in 2018.

The Serb won the 2019 edition of the Melbourne Major by beating rival Rafael Nadal in the final in straight sets. He reached the title clash in 2020 where his opponent was Dominic Thiem. The Austrian led by two sets to one but the Serb's mentality saw him take the next two sets and win the Melbourne Major for the eighth time.

He had another successful title defense at the Rod Laver Arena in 2021, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Serb could not compete in the 2022 edition due to a visa controversy that saw him deported.

He returned to the Australian Open in 2023 and dropped just one set en route to his tenth title in the tournament, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

