Who is Liudmila Samsonova's boyfriend? All about the Russian's coach who helped her reach Wimbledon QF

Liudmila Samsonova has chartered new territory at the 2025 Wimbledon, as the Russian player reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals. One key reason for her success at the grasscourt Major has been her excellent coaching team, which includes her boyfriend, Alessandro Dumitrache.

Dumitrache was a professional tennis player but did not have any success at the highest level of the sport. He only played two matches on the ITF Tour, having a 1-1 record. He later changed to a coaching role and has been a part of Samsonova's team since March of this year. Per his Instagram handle, he is also a brand ambassador for ASICS Tennis.

Liudmila Samsonova and Alessandro Dumitrache have been dating since 2020, as per reports, which was confirmed by a social media post by the latter in 2021. The post shared consisted of a photo of the couple sharing a kiss with a four-word caption from Dumitrache.

"Best wishes my love" Dumitrache posted.

The couple's also posted photographs from their recent trips to Dubai and Mont Blanc earlier this year. As part of Samsonova's coaching team, Dumitrache is seen at most of the events that the Russian plays at.

Liudmila Samsonova's long-time coach has been Danilo Pizzorno, under whom most of her success has come on tour. She won her debut title in Germany in 2021 and has five titles on the WTA Tour as of now. She has reached two WTA 1000 Finals at the Canadian Open and the China Open, losing against Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

Liudmila Samsonova will face Iga Swiatek in her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal

In Picture: Samsonova in action (Getty)

In her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, the task does not get any easier for Liudmila Samsonova as she has to face former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The head-to-head record does not bode well for the Russian player, as she has lost all four matches against the Pole.

Samsonova's 2025 season has been moderately successful, as she has won 24 of the 39 matches she has played. She reached the claycourt final in Strasbourg and came up short against Elena Rybakina. Her grasscourt form has been great so far before Wimbledon, as she reached the semifinal in Berlin, where she lost against Wang Xinyu.

At SW19, Samsonova has been in fine form, as she has yet to drop a set in the tournament. She won against Maya Joint and Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first two rounds, before upsetting 16th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round. In the Round of 16, she won against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to reach her first Major quarterfinal.

