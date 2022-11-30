Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend? A brief glimpse into the Australian's dating timeline

Nick Kyrgios' relationship with Costeen Hatzipourganis has grabbed plenty of eyeballs. Ever since he burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced teenager in 2013, he has managed to stay in the limelight. At times, it has been because of his tennis, while on other occasions his outspoken attitude has put him at the center of controversies.

Kyrgios' personal life has been under the scanner. From his relationship with colleagues to his camaraderie with his fellow countrymen, even his dating life, everything has been scrutinized.

The Australian seems to be in a much better place when it comes to his romantic life, so here's a look at how that happened:

Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzipourganis?

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzipourganis at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Costeen Hatzipourganis is Kyrgios' current partner. She has often been spotted cheering for her boyfriend and her presence also seems to have a positive effect on him.

Hatzipourganis is a blogger and social media influencer with a considerable fan following. She was ranked as one of the most influential women in Australia this year, coming in at No. 21. She placed ahead of more established stars, including pop icon Kylie Minogue and movie star Elizabeth Debicki.

How did Nick Kyrgios meet Costeen Hatzipourganis?

While the two have been quite open about their relationship, they still haven't laid it all out with regards to how it all began. It is widely believed that they ended up meeting during a night out in Sydney in November 2021 and the seeds for their romance were sown that night.

Kyrgios and Hatzipourganis remained in touch following their initial encounter and gradually became closer. The duo started dating soon after and their relationship seems to have gotten stronger with time.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzipourganis' relationship timeline

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzipourganis at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Before dating Hatzipourganis, Kyrgios was in a relationship with tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic from 2017 to 2018. The two dated on and off during that period and parted ways after a while.

He was in a relationship with Chiara Passari for almost a year, starting in 2020. Kyrgios' relationship with Passari didn't end in amicable terms as she accused him of common assault, with the matter now being handled by the legal system.

The Australian then found solace in the arms of Hatzipourganis, making his relationship with her public in December 2021.

The two have since frequently posted about each other on social media, along with engaging in copious amounts of public displays of affection. Kyrgios enjoyed a career-best season in 2022, so one can say the relationship certainly played a part in his success.

