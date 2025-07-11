Who is Taylor Fritz's coach at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know about the former 'Coach of the Year' winner

Taylor Fritz is set to take on two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The American has found success under the guidance of fellow countryman Michael Russell, with their partnership continuing to yield positive results.

Ad

Fritz and Russell joined forces in late 2021 and have since won multiple titles. Fritz won his first Masters 1000 title in 2022 and entered the Top 10, finishing the year 9th on the rankings. He has consistently been inside the Top 10 for the past three years.

In 2024, Fritz broke the Top 5 barrier and achieved a career-high World No. 4 ranking. He was boosted by titles in Eastbourne and Delray Beach, along with exceptional showings at the US Open and the ATP Finals, where he finished runner-up.

Ad

Trending

Russell received the 'Coach of the Year' honor at the 2024 ATP Awards for Fritz's fantastic season.

"It's amazing. I'm honoured. I'm humbled to be selected by my fellow stellar ATP coaches. It means a lot," Michael Russell told ATPTour.com at the time.

The 47-year-old coach is a former player who achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 60 in 2007. After turning pro in 1998, he held a 77-150 record in his singles career.

Ad

Russell has built a strong coaching career since transitioning from playing. He began working with Mackenzie McDonald in 2019, guiding him to the Delray Beach semifinals and a career-high ranking of World No. 57. That same year, he coached Tennys Sandgren to a third-round finish at the US Open.

Russell previously coached Ryan Harrison in 2018, helping him reach the Brisbane final. In 2017, he worked with Frances Tiafoe, helping him secure his first Top 10 win against Alexander Zverev and climb the rankings. Additionally, Russell has contributed to the development of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey.

Ad

Michael Russell outlines how Taylor Fritz can defeat Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon semifinals

Michael Russell and Taylor Fritz at the 2025 United Cup - Source: Getty

Michael Russell, Taylor Fritz’s coach, praised Carlos Alcaraz for his performance and versatility on court. He noted the Spaniard’s ability to hit winners from various positions. However, Russell emphasized that if Fritz can consistently hit his spots on serve, the American has a shot to advance.

Ad

"But at the same time, if Taylor Fritz's hitting his spots on the serve and he's looking to quickly get around and establish his forehand and use those good targets, [it will give] him opportunities to finish points and move forward. Then that's providing challenges to Carlos and not allowing him to basically dictate play and how he wants to play," Michael Russell told ATPTour.com.

Ad

Russell also highlighted the importance of Fritz sticking to his strengths and not overanalyzing situations.

"The biggest focus is making sure Taylor Fritz plays his game, and he doesn't overplay or overthink. He's such a strategist and he's got a great tennis IQ, and sometimes he has a tendency to overthink," Russell added.

The 2024 Coach of the Year hopes his player can maintain aggressiveness and his confident style that has brought success recently. Fritz trails 0-2 in the head-to-head against Alcaraz and will be hoping to earn his first win against the Spaniard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More