Who are the top 10 seeds remaining at Wimbledon after record exits in 2025? Ft. Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic

The men's and women's singles draws at Wimbledon 2025 have been decimated. The tournament has witnessed one upset after another right from the very first day. A total of 23 seeded players crashed out in the first round, with more following suit by the end of the second round on Thursday (July 3). Amidst this chaos, a few top players have survived for a semblance of normalcy.

On the men's side, four top 10 seeds have sidestepped the ongoing carnage to reach the third round. Top seed Jannik Sinner, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, fifth seed Taylor Fritz, and sixth seed Novak Djokovic have safely progressed to the third round. 10th seed Ben Shelton is almost through as well, being one service hold away from victory in the third set when his second-round match was halted due to darkness on Thursday.

Sinner is yet to drop a set, while Djokovic played one of his best matches of the year to outclass Dan Evans in the previous round. Fritz has been pushed to five sets in each of his matches, while Alcaraz beat Fabio Fognini in a five-set thriller in his opener and then beat Oliver Tarvet in routine fashion.

Third seed Alexander Zverev, fourth seed Jack Draper, seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti, eighth seed Holger Rune, and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev were the top 10 seeds to be eliminated. Except for the Brit, who lost to Marin Cilic in the second round, the rest tripped at the very first hurdle.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, sixth seed Madison Keys, seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, eighth seed Iga Swiatek, and 10th seed Emma Navarro are the only top 10 seeds to make the third round from the women's side.

Sabalenka, Andreeva, and Navarro are yet to drop a set, while Keys and Swiatek have been pushed to three sets once so far. Second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, and ninth seed Paula Badosa all lost in the first round, while fourth seed and last year's Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini went home in the second round.

Wimbledon 2025 marks the second time where 4 of the top 5 women's seeds lost before the third round

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The current exodus of top five seeds at Wimbledon, especially on the women's side, isn't the first time that this has happened at the grass court Major. The 2018 edition witnessed a similar bloodbath, with four of the top five seeds losing by the end of the second round.

Fourth seed Sloane Stephens and fifth seed Elina Svitolina lost in the first round back then, followed by the exits of second seed Caroline Wozniacki and third seed and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round. Simona Halep was the only survivor of the top five wreckage, and even she bowed out in the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka now finds herself in a similar position at Wimbledon 2025. Just like Halep, she's the top seed and the only one left from the top five after the second round. She will aim to outdo the Romanian, and try to get past Emma Raducanu in the third round on Friday, July 4.

