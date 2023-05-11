Who won the French Open 2022 men's and women's titles? All about the defending champions in the lead up to this year's edition

The 2023 French Open is right around the corner. As excitement continues to build for the season's second Grand Slam, here's a brief recap regarding last year's victors. Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek triumphed in the men's and women's singles event respectively.

The pairings of Caroline Garcia-Kristina Mladenovic, Jean-Julien Rojer-Marcelo Arevalo, Ena Shibahara-Wesley Koolhof emerged as the champions in various doubles events.

Nadal's path to a record 14th French Open crown was far from easy. An injury delayed the start of his clay swing, forcing him to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He returned to action at the Madrid Open, but lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Nadal's title defense at the Italian Open came to an end in the third round at the hands of Denis Shapovalov. This marked one of the rare instances where the Spaniard headed into the French Open without winning a title on clay.

Despite a less than ideal prep in the lead-up to Roland Garros, Nadal remained the firm favorite to go all the way. The 36-year old did just that as he went on to capture his 14th title in Paris and a record 22nd Major by defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

Iga Swiatek capped off a dominant clay season by winning her second French Open title

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Iga Swiatek established herself as the dominant force on the WTA tour last year. She ascended to the top of the rankings by winning consecutive WTA 1000 titles in Qatar, Indian Wells and Miami.

Swiatek then kicked off her clay season by winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She skipped the Madrid Open, but successfully defended her title at the Italian Open after that. The Pole was the outright favorite to win the French Open, so it was hardly a surprise when she did the same.

Swiatek lost just one set en route to the final and defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets to claim her second title in Paris. With the win, she also equaled Venus Williams' record of 35 consecutive wins.

Swiatek would later surpass this mark by extending her winning a couple of matches at Wimbledon. Her unbeaten run was ended by Alize Cornet in the third round of the grass court Major.

Coming to the doubles, the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic gave the home crowd something to be happy about. They defeated the American pairing of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff to win their second title in Paris as a team.

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer claimed their maiden Grand Slam title as a team by defeating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. The mixed doubles title was won by Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof. They defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen in the championship round.

