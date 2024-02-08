"Whoever came up with the concept deserves a raise"- Coco Gauff reacts to "hilarious" ATP parody skit for 2024 season ft. Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray

Coco Gauff has reacted to an ATP parody skit that features Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The skit, which the ATP has released in the form of a video, is just over five minutes long and was posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. It shows ATP stalwarts Djokovic and Murray taking viewers through an imagined, alternate reality where the players are part of a television show.

Murray kicks off the parody skit and explains how all the ATP action is scripted.

"I think that's what people don't realize. Like, it's all just scripted, the players, the matches... it's all just kind of made up."

The three-time Major winner also compares the ATP Tour to wrestling and reality shows that are rarely ever spontaneous.

"It's a bit like, you know, wrestling or the reality TV shows, like none of it's real."

After Murray, Djokovic takes over and delves deep into his role.

"Well, I've been part of this show for 16, 17 years, or 'ATP seasons', as we call them. Something that I'm really trying to evoke with this Novak character is not just the performance and the achievements, but a bit more of an essence, a bit more personality."

The Serb goes on to explain how he plays his character to perfection.

"You know, I try to have people relate to him. I want to bring truth to Novak, you know, what is he thinking? What is he feeling? What would motivate him if he was a real person?"

Gauff watched the skit and shared her feelings about it with a caption.

"This is hilarious. OMG. Whoever came up with the concept deserves a raise!", Coco Gauff wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Coco Gauff is set to play next at the WTA Qatar Open

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff has made a solid start to the 2024 season. She kickstarted her campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland and added another WTA title to her collection after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the final 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.

The 19-year-old also enjoyed a deep run at the Australian Open, where she ultimately exited the year's first Grand Slam at the semifinal stage in straight sets. Gauff lost to Sabalenka in what was a repeat of the 2023 US Open final.

The WTA Qatar Open is up next for Gauff, with the tournament getting underway on February 11 (main draw). Gauff, seeded second, will be hoping to improve on her quarterfinal appearance in 2023, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

However, Gauff did emerge triumphant in doubles alongside partner Jessica Pegula. The all-American duo defended their title and defeated the team of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

