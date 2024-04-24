The ATP brought back some of the most memorable moments involving Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from the former's farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup on social media.

Four pictures from the moment were shared, the first one featured Federer and Nadal sitting beside each other and crying. The second one was captured during the Swiss and Spaniard's doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The third showed an emotional Nadal, and the fourth featured all the members of Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The post also featured a caption, which was borrowed from the song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" on The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift's newly-released full-length album.

A lot of tennis fans were taken aback by the post. One fan criticized the individual in charge of the ATP's X admin, calling them a "boomer".

"Whichever boomer is in charge of this account needs to be stopped pls I’m begging," the fan wrote .

Yet another fan quizzed the ATP Tour about the reason behind revisiting the emotional moment.

"And why would you bring this up?" the fan asked.

According to another fan, it was a result of the admin of the ATP Tour's X (formerly Twitter) handle listening to too much Taylor Swift.

"Miss Swift effect," the fan wrote.

Another fan felt that the quote from Swift's song perfectly fits Novak Djokovic and his upbringing.

"This quote goes hard for Djokovic and his upbringing in a war zone," the fan commented.

Here are some more reacts to the post from tennis fans:

"Maaaaan, tears were shared.I’ve never seen an arena in tears before, but damn. What a night this was," wrote one fan.

"The best and worst part of that night was this shot," another fan commented.

"ATP admin woke up and chose violence," wrote another fan.

"WHO DID THIS," another fan chimed in.

Rafael Nadal commented on "difficult day" after Roger Federer's retirement at 2022 Laver Cup

The Spaniard and Roger Federer (R) at the 2022 Laver Cup

Nadal and Federer lost their doubles encounter against Tiafoe and Sock 4-6, 7-6(2), [11-9]. After the match and the emotional scenes that followed, Nadal delved deep into the significance of the Swiss' retirement for him.

"[It has] been a difficult day to handle every single thing, and at the end everything become super emotional. When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too, because all the moments that he has been next to or in front of me are important moments of my life," Nadal said during a press conference.

The Spaniard is currently preparing for his first-round match at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open against 16-year-old Darwin Blanch on April 25.

