"Why not Coco Gauff? What gives?" - Journalist questions American's omission from Big-3 rivalry of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina

A new 'Big 3' is brewing in tennis and it involves Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. However, Coco Gauff's omission has baffled tennis journalist Amy Lundy Dahl.

Seven of the last eight Grand Slam titles have been shared between Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina, and Gauff. The quartet have dominated women's tennis but fans and critics have often only referred to a 'Big 3,' exclusing Gauff.

Dahl believes this shouldn't be the case and provided some statistics to justify why the American should be in that exclusive group.

"The talk of a new women’s big 3 rivalry with Swiatek, Sabalenka & Rybakina is great & all," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

"But why not Gauff? She’s 3rd in the world. She’s ahead in the H2H with Sabalenka & Rybakina. She has the same amount of Grand Slams as Elena. What gives?"

Elena Rybakina won the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, her first and only Grand Slam title so far. Similarly, Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open triumph is her only Major honor.

Gauff holds a 4-3 lead over Aryna Sabalenka in head-to-head matches, and a 1-0 lead over Rybakina.

Aryna Sabalenka approves 'Big 3' nickname for her, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina; does not mention Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open

At the 2024 Madrid Open, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals, while, Coco Gauff faced a Round-of-16 exit. Swiatek went onto win the title as well.

Following Sabalenka's triumph over Rybakina in the semifinal, the Belarusian was asked about Swiatek, Rybakina and herself being called the 'Big 3' of women's tennis. She approved of the name, saying:

"I like that they call us the Big3, I feel that somehow we are motivating each other. Sometimes we have a very bad time, but at the same time that helps us to improve and continue working harder and harder, looking for new things.

"I hope the season continues along this path and we become the Big 3 again."

Swiatek also made similar comments while she was in Germany for the Stuttgart Open. At a press conference, the World No. 1 said:

"I just think, you know, honestly, probably me, Aryna, and her [Rybakina] are the best players on tour, honestly."

Rybakina is currently ranked fourth in the world, while Gauff is third. The 20-year-old is, however, younger than Swiatek (22), Sabalenka (26) and Rybakina (24).