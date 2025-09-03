"Why'd nobody tell me" - Taylor Fritz shares amusing reaction to outfit blunder he only discovered after US Open QF loss to Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz’s 2025 US Open campaign came to an end at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Despite the hostile environment, the 24-time Grand Slam champion won the first two sets before Fritz returned to win the third set. However, in the end, Djokovic showed his experience, winning the match, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, advancing to the semifinals.Shortly after, a picture of Fritz wearing his headband upside down started doing the rounds on the internet. The Tennis Letter shared the photo and added a hilarious remark:&quot;I guess you have to switch things up when you're 0-10 against someone 😂&quot;After coming across this picture, Fritz shared an amusing reaction. He wrote:&quot;Yo why’d nobody tell me that sh*t was backwards.&quot;Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97LINKYo why’d nobody tell me that shit was backwardsThe match extended Taylor Fritz's lopsided record against Novak Djokovic to 0-11. He hopes to someday conquer the Serbian, who had good things to say about his American opponent.Novak Djokovic lavishes praise on Taylor Fritz, highlighting close gameWhile looking back on the scorecard, Taylor Fritz will rue missed chances as he could only convert two-of-13 break-point opportunities. Moreover, he missed his first nine break points against Novak Djokovic. After the match, Djokovic said it was a very &quot;close match.&quot; He also admitted that Fritz was better than him in the second set.&quot;Incredibly close match,&quot; Djokovic said in his on-court interview. &quot;It was really anybody's match. I thought I was lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third set, he was a better player. In these kind of matches, a few points decide the winner.&quot;Djokovic also added that it will be a tough loss for Taylor Fritz to swallow. The American had a pretty good action going, but he just couldn't capitalize during important moments in the game.&quot;That last game was nerve-wracking. Tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that, but a great fight and a great tournament for him.&quot;“I didn’t feel like I was dominating today from the back of the court. In many of my service games, I was just trying to stay alive, fight for every ball. He was aggressive, staying close to the line. Not easy to play him. At the end of the day, winning matters and I’m really proud of the fight that I put in and I wear my heart on my sleeve always for this sport. I’m still enjoying it,” the Serb added.The win moves Djokovic two matches away from lifting his potential 25th Grand Slam. As for Fritz, he's still searching for his first in the decade dominated by young stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.