"Why doesn’t the Steffi Graf vs Monica Seles rivalry get the same iconic status as John McEnroe vs Bjorn Borg? It should get more" - Mark Petchey 

The rivalry between Steffi Graf and Monica Seles was undoubtedly one of the most thrilling and intense in the history of tennis. Both players emerged onto the scene at around the same time and dominated the women's tour during the early 1990s.

Renowned former tennis player and commentator, Mark Petchey recently expressed his opinion on Twitter, questioning why the rivalry between Steffi Graf and Monica Seles does not receive the same iconic status as the legendary matchups between John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

Petchey believes that the Graf vs. Seles rivalry deserves more recognition and acclaim. Tagging Tennis Channel and Stan Sports, Mark Petchey tweeted:

"Why doesn’t the Graf Vs Seles rivalry get the same iconic status as McEnroe vs Borg? I could argue it should get more"

Seles and Graf first faced each other on the WTA Tour in 1989, when the former was a mere 16 years old. Although Graf emerged victorious in that match, Seles quickly showcased her incredible talent, proving herself to be a formidable opponent. In 1990, she secured her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She outplayed Graf in the final, winning 7-6(6), 6-4 to claim the women's singles crown.

Seles continued her impressive form by winning three Majors in 1991 - the French Open, the US Open and the Australian Open.

The Graf vs. Seles rivalry ushered in a new era in the world of women's tennis. Graf, too, enjoyed a successful year in 1991, winning Wimbledon.

With just 15 matches, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles is a brief yet intense rivalry

Steffi Graf in Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship

The rivalry between Steffi Graf and Monica Seles reached its pinnacle in 1992. The two players won all four Grand Slams of the year, with Seles claiming victories at the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, while Graf triumphed at Wimbledon.

Tragically, the rivalry was cut short in 1993, when Seles fell victim to a knife attack during her quarter-final match against Magdalena Maleeva at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg. The attack, perpetrated by a deranged fan of Graf, sent shockwaves throughout the tennis community and left Seles traumatized.

Overall, Graf and Seles faced each other 15 times, with the former leading their head-to-head record 10-5.

It is Petchey's firm belief that the Graf vs. Seles rivalry, despite its untimely end, should receive greater recognition for its incredible matches and intense competition.

