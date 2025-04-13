Why is Emma Raducanu's absence at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart strange? All you need to know about Brit's relationship with luxury car brand

While the likes of Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka have arrived in Germany for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Emma Raducanu has been conspicuously absent from the event. The Brit's absence is all the more noticeable due to the reported conflict between her and the luxury car brand over the past year.

Following her remarkable victory at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu became the global brand ambassador for Porsche in March 2022. In honor of the collaboration, the 22-year-old was presented with a silver 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet worth £125,000 ($163,000), which she frequently flaunted on Instagram.

Since forging her partnership with the luxury automaker, Emma Raducanu has competed in every edition of the Porsche-sponsored WTA 500 event in Stuttgart since 2022, battling it out for the luxury car awarded to the champion. However, the Brit will not be in action at this year's event, which follows on the heels of her apparent conflict with the brand.

In October 2024, reports emerged that Porsche had "taken back" the sports car gifted to Raducanu at the outset of their collaboration. A spokesperson confirmed that the brand was not lending an automobile to the 22-year-old at the time.

"While we do on occasion loan Emma a car, this is very much on an ad hoc basis," the spokesperson said.

After Raducanu was spotted using her second-hand Dacia Sandero to drive around London amid the reports, the Romanian automaker graciously gifted the Brit a brand new edition of the vehicle.

Despite reclaiming the 22-year-old's car, a Porsche spokesperson emphasized that Raducanu's "successful partnership" with the company had not undergone any changes.

"Emma Raducanu is a global brand ambassador for Porsche and there have not been any changes within our successful partnership since it started in 2022. We are very happy with our partnership," the spokesperson.

Emma Raducanu also appeared to take a dig at the rumors of their fractured relationship by sharing a picture of her taking a bus alongside a laughing emoji and a newspaper emoji. Interestingly, the bus ride was the means for the Brit to pick up her new Porsche Cayenne, worth £100,000, which she was later seen driving around London.

Given that Raducanu's partnership with the brand remains intact, her decision not to compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has raised eyebrows. However, the 22-year-old may simply be using the time to focus on her fitness, since she recently also withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to "look after her body."

How has Emma Raducanu fared at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart over the years?

Emma Raducanu made her tournament debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2022, just weeks after becoming the brand ambassador for the luxury automaker. The Brit triumphed over Storm Hunter and Tamara Korpatsch to reach the quarterfinals, where she suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu made a return to the WTA 500 event in 2023 after receiving a wildcard entry to the main draw. However, the 22-year-old had a short-lived campaign, as she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.

At last year's edition of the tournament, the Brit defeated Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova to set up another quarterfinal clash with Swiatek. The World No. 2 emerged victorious once again, claiming a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory in the blockbuster encounter.

Since Emma Raducanu is not competing in Stuttgart this year, it remains to be seen where she will kick off her clay season. The 22-year-old most recently competed at the Miami Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

