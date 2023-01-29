"Why is ESPN paying John McEnroe to not know who players are?" - Tennis journalist adds to criticism about American great's Australian Open commentary

John McEnroe's commentary during the ongoing Australian Open has been a topic of some debate over the last few days. During Sunday's men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, McEnroe once again caught the attention of tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who criticized the American great for his comments on 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Jiri Lehecka.

Earlier in the tournament, McEnroe caused uproar over repeatedly mispronouncing Tsitsipas' name, among other comments that did not sit well with many in the tennis fan community.

During the final, the former world No. 1 supposedly showed a bit of indifference when talking about Lehecka, who played Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

"He played Lehecka—who?—in the quarters," McEnroe said on air, as per Rothenberg.

Reacting to the same, Rothenberg questioned broadcaster ESPN for having McEnroe on their commentary roster for the Australian Open despite the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion knowing enough about the players, further suggesting that such commentary is a disservice to tennis.

"Why is ESPN paying John McEnroe to not know who players are? How is this a service to viewers or the sport? Could be a long night. Here’s hoping the two McEnroes in Connecticut let the courtside Cahill get words in edgewise," Rothenberg further wrote in his tweet.

Rothenberg even expressed his frustration with bits of McEnroe's commentary during Tsitsipas' semifinal against Karen Khachanov.

"My stamina for hearing McEnroe complain about how the umpire should stay out of it and not call time violations on “Sissypas” is running very low already," read another tweet from Rothenberg.

John McEnroe lauds Novak Djokovic for embracing and not walking away from pressure of GOAT race

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, John McEnroe showered high praise on Djokovic for not bowing down to the pressure of the Grand Slam race between him and Rafael Nadal and the overall GOAT race, rather talking about it himself. McEnroe, who picked Djokovic as his favorite to win the final and equal Nadal in the Grand Slam title race, feels that there is no way Djokovic does not feel immense pressure.

"Will Novak feel the pressure? He's a human being. And he wants to be considered as the greatest, have all the possible records, especially the Grand Slam one," John McEnroe told Eurosport.

"That puts additional pressure on you. And I give him credit for embracing that, talking about it, not walking away from it.”

Over the years, McEnroe has been a regular part of the Australian Open's on-ground coverage and commentary team. However, broadcaster ESPN decided not to send its commentators to Melbourne this year and McEnroe, part of the ESPN team, has been commentating on the first Grand Slam of the season from Connecticut.

