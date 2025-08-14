"Why are you even discussing Serena Williams' body?" - Fans ask for American icon to be left alone after viral speculation on her fitness & body shape

Serena Williams fans have flocked to her defense after a viral social media post made wild speculations on her body and physical fitness. The speculations came about after her latest Instagram post, in which the 23-time Grand Slam champion flexed her body transformation and showed off her toned abs.Williams has been sharing updates regularly on her road to fitness, recently celebrating the occasion where she finally fit into an old jean skirt that she thought she had outgrown.A mother to two daughters, the former World No. 1 retired in 2022, and has since been focusing on her own goals. Even when she was active, Williams has spoken about the strict dieting regimen she followed, using mostly plant-based food.Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is also a noted fitness buff, and just like his wife, often takes to social media to proudly show off his body transformation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmid all this, one user on X put two pictures of Williams side by side, showing how much 'thinner' she looked now compared to her playing days and asking his followers for their thoughts on her change. While a handful of accounts shared opinions to the contrary, the majority of the views came in defense of the American.One fan commented why it was anyone's concern what Serena Williams looked like, asking the original poster to stop asking such 'weird' questions.&quot;Why are you even discussing her body? She’s literally the greatest fucking athlete of all time. Stop. It’s fucking weird,&quot; another said.Another fan pointed out the obvious, speaking about the reality of athletes after retirement, wherein they don't have to maintain the same body type anymore and therefore try to attain the health they had always wanted for themselves.&quot;Ex athletes either gain weight or lose weight after they are done competing. She is not training with the same intensity anymore . She is 43 . I’m sure she is just trying to maintain her health and live her best life . She’s done so much with her career .let her rock lol,&quot; one fan wrote.T @ChillTeaaaLINK@Raindropsmedia1 Ex athletes either gain weight or lose weight after they are done competing. She is not training with the same intensity anymore . She is 43 . I’m sure she is just trying to maintain her health and live her best life . She’s done so much with her career .let her rock lolHere are a few more reactions from fans:&quot;Making fun of the greatest athlete to touch planet earth for losing weight when she has a blood clot disorder is low hanging fruit idk.&quot;Gump✨ @GumpBaby7LINKMaking fun of the greatest athlete to touch planet earth for losing weight when she has a blood clot disorder is low hanging fruit idk&quot;Before pic is wayyyyy better but it’s her life and decision.&quot;HumbleBeing @HumbleW42315015LINK@Raindropsmedia1 Before pic is wayyyyy better but it’s her life and decision&quot;Hear me out, what if we just let women be in our ever changing bodies without constant remedial speculation.&quot;NATT @nattsaidthatLINKhear me out, what if we just let women be in our ever changing bodies without constant remedial speculation&quot;Yall prove everyday yall don’t understand how the human body works. She’s no longer training or eating to maintain a physique of a professional athlete. How would she stay the same weight?&quot;T.N.T. @tulaine__LINKYall prove everyday yall don’t understand how the human body works. She’s no longer training or eating to maintain a physique of a professional athlete. How would she stay the same weight?Serena Williams, unconcerned by the noise, continues to enjoy life with her daughters and husband, recently going on a girls' trip to the Niagara Falls with her children.&quot;It's part of being in the public eye&quot; - Serena Williams on constantly facing criticism about her bodyIn a 2016 interview with the Guardian, Serena Williams opened up about the constant barrage of criticism she has faced about her body, stating that it was just a part of being in the public life for her. The American also thanked her mother Oracene for educating her on how to deal with it and preparing her on how best to tackle such attacks in the media.&quot;I guess it’s a part of being in the public eye. You have to accept that people are going to have a say, whether it’s your body, or your face, or your hands. It could be your feet. Nothing is off limits. I think that’s why, growing up, my mum – not consciously, subconsciously – taught myself and all my sisters to be so strong. It prepared me for these moments,&quot; Serena Williams said.The 23-time Grand Slam insisted that she focused more on the postive comments than the negative ones in such cases, saying:&quot;For every negative comment, there’s a million good comments. I always say, “Not everyone’s going to like the way I look.” Everyone has different types. If we all liked the same thing, it would make the world a really boring place! What matters most is that I like myself.&quot;Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams, now aged 45, is still active on the WTA Tour, and is set to appear at the US Open later this month thanks to a wildcard.