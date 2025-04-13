Why fans aren't happy with Carlos Alcaraz's win over Lorenzo Musetti at Monte-Carlo Masters

Tennis fans recently reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. This match was Alcaraz's fifth time facing Musetti on the ATP Tour, and he improved his head-to-head record to four wins and one loss against the Italian.

Alcaraz was seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament and began his run in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the second round and then overcame qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round.

The former World No.1 secured his spot in the final by triumphing over 12th seed Arthur Fils and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. In the championship match, Alcaraz faced 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti and lost the first set 3-6. However, he staged a remarkable comeback, winning the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to claim the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters title, his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title, and his 18th career ATP Tour title overall.

Despite Carlos Alcaraz's victory, some tennis fans were unimpressed as Musetti sustained an injury during the match, hindering his performance in the final set and making it easier for Alcaraz to win.

This outcome drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their opinions . One fan acknowledged that Alcaraz's win would "boost" his confidence but lamented the unfortunate ending of the match, calling it a "shame."

"A shame to see it end like that. Good confidence boost for Alcaraz going into the rest of clay season with a big title already in the bag. Hasn’t played his best this week but he has a lot of time to improve before RG," a fan posted.

Another fan criticized the final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Musetti, labeling it as "another flop," describing the overall performance to be "terrible for the tour."

"Sigh. Another flop of a big final on the men' side. That's what top players being in disarray results in. Early rounds' chaos might be fun but when finals turn out to be duds again, and again, and again — it's terrible for the tour," a fan wrote.

"Last set was so sad to watch," a fan posted.

"That match became a very depressing watch real quick," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Well that was…something," a fan posted.

"Shame because the first set and a half were cinema. Inject these one week masters into my veins!" a fan wrote.

"That last set was very anticlimatic 😔 . Wishing Musetti a speedy recovery. Still a great run for him here in MC," a fan posted.

En route to his runner-up finish at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Lorenzo Musetti defeated players like Bu Yunchaokete, Jiri Lehecka, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur, before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz after defeating Lorenzo Musetti at Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: "It is not the way I would have wanted to win a match"

Carlos Alcaraz speaking to the press at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, during the post match on-court interview, Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged Musetti's injury and expressed that winning in that manner was not how he would have preferred. He also extended his well wishes for Musetti's speedy recovery, hoping that the injury was "nothing serious."

"It is not the way I would have wanted to win a match. Thinking about Lorenzo, he has been through a tough week, played long matches. I feel sorry for him . It is one of his best results, ending up like this is not easy. Hopefully it is nothing serious and he will be 100 per cent soon," Carlos Alcaraz said (via ATP Tour).

Reflecting on his win, Alcaraz shared that he was "happy" to win the Monte-Carlo title for the first time, especially after facing a challenging week.

"I am really happy to win Monte-Carlo for the first time. It has been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations. I am proud with how I dealt with everything," he added

The 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters title marked Carlos Alcaraz's second title of the season, following his victory at the ABN AMRO Open where he defeated Alex de Minaur in the final.

