"Why don't you go f**k yourself" - Victoria Azarenka calls to mind horrible movie date experience with mystery friend that went wrong

Victoria Azarenka recently remembered an uncomfortable experience she lived when she was around 19 or 20. The experience involved a tennis-playing friend of the Belarusian, and initially, it was just about the two of them going out to watch a movie. However, the former No. 1 hilariously recalled how it all went downhill because of a man who unexpectedly became part of the plan.

Azarenka was one of the WTA stars to feature on a recently-released episode of Daria Kasatkina's vlog, What The Vlog, which the Russian runs on YouTube alongside girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako. During a discussion with Kasatkina behind the scenes at the recently-concluded Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where Russian-born Armenian WTA player Elina Avanesyan was also present, Azarenka shared the story.

"I won't name names, you know them. I was about 19, 20. I went with one of my friends who was a Russian player also, I won't tell the name. It was a girl, and we decided to go for a movie. And I said, 'Okay, we'll go to the movie.' She was like, 'Alright, come to practice and we'll go to the movie.' It was in Miami, and then I said, 'Okay! I'll meet you at the movie,'" Victoria Azarenka said.

Victoria Azarenka went on to reveal that a man, who her friend was presumably going out with at the time, joined them for the movie and expected the Belarusian to buy his ticket. This irked Azarenka.

"So I went there and I bought my ticket, for me, for her and she texts me, 'Hey. By the way, I'm coming with this guy.' And I'm like, 'Okay, well, whatever. I don't care.' They come, and he looks at me. Then he looks at me and goes, 'Where's my ticket?' I said, 'Why don't you go f**k yourself? What do you mean where is it? Excuse me?' So that's how it started," Azarenka added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion then proceeded to recall the trio's awkward experience while footing the bill at a restaurant they went to after the movie. Azarenka remembered advising her friend to stop seeing the man because of his miserly attitude.

"Then we go to a restaurant. He's like, 'I'm going to join.' And I'm like, 'Alright.' Anyway, we eat. I order food, she orders food, he orders something. And then the bill comes, right? I was like, 'I'm not on a date with him right?' So I put money for my food. And she's sitting there and she's like, doesn't really know what to do. And then he doesn't move. So she's like okay, 'I'll put my bill,'" Victoria Azarenka said.

"And this guy's like, 'Oh I'll just leave a tip.' And I was like, I told her, 'Never ever, ever ever, invite him again. It's just not going to happen.' So, I'm going to leave it at that, and I won't name any names, but they are both tennis players," she concluded.

On the same episode of Daria Kasatkina's vlog, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion opened up a controversial incident from 2024 involving Jelena Ostapenko.

"It was Jelena Ostapenko's problem" - Victoria Azarenka on Qatar Open 2024 controversy with Latvian

Jelena Ostapenko reacts during her first-round match against Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Source: Getty)

Victoria Azarenka locked horns with former WTA No. 5 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The Belarusian registered a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 win over the Latvian. However, in the immediate aftermath of the contest's conclusion, Ostapenko bizarrely extended her racket in Azarenka's direction when the two came together to shake hands at the net.

The Belarusian, expecting a regular post-match shake of hands, was taken aback. Eventually, she ignored Ostapenko altogether and only shook hands with the chair umpire. Recalling the incident in a discussion with Daria Kasatkina on the Russian's vlog, Azarenka said:

"I can say it is not my problem, it was her problem. I don't know what she wanted me to do with the racket she gave me. She can put it in another place. Who gives the racquet in 2024? Somebody who acts like a b*tch, I'll be a b*tch too. I won't start it but if you want to play, let's play. I'm nice until someone provokes me."

Victoria Azarenka's last competitive outing this year came at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she suffered a second-round loss to another former No. 1 in Iga Swiatek.

Azarenka lost her composure at one point during the match against the Pole, and took her frustrations out on her racket. The Belarusian's win-loss record on the WTA Tour so far this season stands at 2-4.

