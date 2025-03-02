Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko's most recent meeting at the 2024 Qatar Open concluded with the Latvian choosing not to offer the customary post-match handshake. Azarenka has explained why she snubbed Ostapenko's controversial gesture after the clash.

The duo locked horns in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the WTA 1000 event in Doha last year, with Azarenka claiming a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory to extend her perfect winning record against Ostapenko to 5-0.

As the players approached the net after the clash, Victoria Azarenka appeared to be expecting the usual handshake, but Jelena Ostapenko instead extended her racket for the Belarusian to tap. The former World No. 1 ignored Ostapenko's gesture and proceeded to shake hands with the umpire before celebrating her triumph.

Azarenka recently made an appearance on Daria Kasatkina's 'What the Vlog' YouTube channel and revisited the controversy. The Belarusian stated that she played nice until someone "provoked" her and accused Ostapenko of being the one with the "problem" during the incident.

"I can say it is not my problem, it was her problem. I don't know what she wanted me to do with the racket she gave me. She can put it in another place. Who gives the racquet in 2024? Somebody who acts like a b*tch, I'll be a b*tch too. I won't start it but if you want to play, let's play. I'm nice until someone provokes me," Victoria Azarenka said.

Victoria Azarenka has called out Jelena Ostapenko's contentious on-court behavior on a previous occasion as well.

"It can be a bit comical" - Victoria Azarenka on Jelena Ostapenko challenging line calls

Speaking to the press after her 6-1, 7-5 win over Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Australian Open, Victoria Azarenko called out the Latvian's "comical" tendency to challenge line calls and dispute the electronic system.

The Belarusian also pointed out that Ostapenko consistently acted the same, regardless of whether she was winning or losing.

"I can't speak for how she feels and why she does it. I don't know. Some of the line callings, I mean, it can be a bit comical. I'm like, Whatever. What are you going to do? Sometimes we look at the lines and you're like, Are you sure it was in when it's close? When it's pretty obvious, then you maybe don't argue as much," Azarenka said.

"I think it's something you kind of expect. She's doing what she's doing. It's actually interesting 'cause I feel like it doesn't necessarily always affect her. When she's winning, she's like this; when she's losing, she's kind of like this. I think it's just how she deals with herself on the court," she added.

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko could get an opportunity to face each other again when they return to action at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, which begins on March 5.

