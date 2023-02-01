“Why are they identical”- Bianca Andreescu reacts to meme of Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open final

Bianca Andreescu shared her thoughts on a tweet which compared the 2023 Australian Open finalists, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, to a viral Zoolander meme featuring Ben Stiller and Owen WIlson.

The recently concluded 2023 Australian Open had Novak Djokovic emerging victorious over Stefanos Tsistipas in straight sets. The win puts Djokovic back atop the ATP rankings and brings his Grand Slam title tally to 22, equalling Rafael Nadal’s record. The Serb was not immune to the magnitude of the moment as he broke down in tears after the match, letting all his pent-up emotions pour out after 2 hours and 56 minutes on the court.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas posed with their trophies during the 2023 Australian Open trophy presentation ceremony, and a tweet likened a picture of them to a viral Zoolander meme of stars Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson standing next to each other.

"The prophecy is complete," the tweet says.

The uncanny resemblance between the actors and the Australian Open finalists made the rounds on the internet. Bianca Andreescu enjoyed the joke, retweeting the image and calling out the freakish similarity.

"Omg….why are they identical," the Canadian tweeted, using laughing emojis to depict her delight at the tweet.

Bianca Andreescu has booked her spot in the second round of the Thailand Open

Bianca Andreescu reacts to her loss against Cristina Bucșa

After a disappointing second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, Bianca Andreescu has turned her sights to the Thailand Open, a WTA 250 event where she is the top seed.

The former world No. 4 faced Harriet Dart in the first round of the tournament and registered a straight set victory over the Brit. Despite being 5-1 up in the second set, the Canadian did have to contend with some shaky moments as she was broken twice. However, she held her nerve to prevail and will now face Anastasia Zakharova in the Round of 16.

This is the 22-year-old's first appearance at the Thailand Open. She was seen engaging with the local food and culture of Hua Hin in her free time, even indulging in some Thai cooking. Showing off her cooking skills, the Canadian shared images of her meal.

"Some Thai cooking from yours truly...(pineapple fried rice and bua loi) @ThailandOpenHH", she tweeted.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ 🏽‍ (pineapple fried rice and bua loi) Some Thai cooking from yours truly🏽‍(pineapple fried rice and bua loi) @ThailandOpenHH Some Thai cooking from yours truly 👩🏽‍🍳😅 (pineapple fried rice and bua loi) @ThailandOpenHH https://t.co/bhjAWwyEuE

