Why is Iga Swiatek seeded No. 8 at Wimbledon despite being ranked World No. 4? All you need to know

Iga Swiatek advanced to her first-ever final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open 2025, though she fell to Jessica Pegula in the summit clash on Saturday, June 28. While her quest for her first title in over a year ended with a 6-4, 7-5 loss, she will be pleased with her run on her least favored surface ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiatek will be seeded eighth at the grass court Major, which begins on Monday, June 30. However, she will rise to No. 4 in the rankings that day thanks to her run at the Bad Homburg Open. The mismatch between her seeding and ranking is due to Wimbledon making use of the rankings for the week of June 23, when she was ranked No. 8.

The Pole's failure to defend her French Open title a few weeks ago, coupled with her ongoing title drought, saw her exit the top five for the first time in over three years. When the rankings were updated on June 23, she was ranked eighth in the world. The Wimbledon draw was released on Friday, June 27, thus making her the eighth seed.

Swiatek's stay outside the top five lasted for three weeks. Following a confidence-boosting run at the Bad Homburg Open, she will be keen to sustain this momentum at Wimbledon too.

Iga Swiatek to begin her Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Polina Kudermetova

Iga Swiatek will take on Polina Kudermetova in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, July 1. This will be their first career meeting. The Russian will be making her debut at SW19, though given her current five-match losing streak, it's unlikely to be a winning one.

Swiatek, for her part, will aim to improve her relatively poor record at Wimbledon. It is the only Major where she doesn't have a winning rate of at least 75 percent. She has an 11-5 record at the venue, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish in 2023.

The Pole won the girls' singles title at Wimbledon 2018. She competed as a pro the following year and lost in the first round. She has since reached at least the third round every year since 2021. She lost in the third round to Yulia Putintseva a year ago, despite leading by a set.

Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite to win against Kudermetova. She will face either Caty McNally or Jodie Burrage in the second round. Danielle Collins could await her in the third round, with a potential fourth-round date with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on the horizon as well.

A quarterfinal showdown with reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff could be on the cards as well. The American has won their last three matches in straight sets. Iga Swiatek has a tough draw at Wimbledon, though her recent progress on grass indicates that she's ready for the challenge.

