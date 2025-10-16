"Why did Jannik Sinner change his mouth?" - Fans react to Italian's 'disappointing' change of tune about Six Kings Slam's $6 million prize money

Fans had divided reactions to Jannik Sinner altering his comments about money being a motivation at the Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia. While some fans commended his honesty, others questioned the change of heart.Last year, Sinner emphasized that money was never his motivation, even after earning $6 million for winning the Six Kings Slam exhibition. He explained that while the prize was a welcome bonus, his main reason for competing was the opportunity to face some of the best players.&quot;I don't play for money. It's very simple,&quot; Jannik Sinner told EuroSport in 2024.This year, however, his comments have altered a bit. Sinner admitted that the prize money at the Six Kings Slam was a clear motivation, acknowledging that all players were aware of what was at stake.&quot;The money is nothing we're trying to hide. We know how much is at stake here, and it would be a lie if I told you it wasn't a motivation,&quot; he said.The World No. 2's comments were posted on X, and some fans noted the change of heart from last year.&quot;lmao why did he change his mouth from last year 😂&quot; one fan wrote.Femi @sure_boiiiiLINKlmao why did he change his mouth from last year 😂&quot;Learn from his last year mistake … 👏🏻😂&quot; another fan wrote.One fan expressed their displeasure by writing:&quot;Does he need the money?! If he was donating the winnings to charity good on him. But if it's for money for himself, that's disappointing...not like he's on the bread line!&quot;Some fans commended the Italian's honesty.&quot;Everyone goes to work because of money,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;At least he’s honest (morally bankrupt) but honest,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Him being honest is refreshing (for any player),&quot; yet another fan wrote.Jannik Sinner prepares to face Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam 2025Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Source: GettyJannik Sinner kicked off his Six Kings Slam 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. After the match, he noted that the court surface in Riyadh felt &quot;very unusual,&quot; with unpredictable bounces demanding extra focus even during what appeared to be a routine win.Last year’s edition of the Six Kings Slam is well remembered. Sinner went all the way and captured the title by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Moreover, during that 2024 run, he had also taken down Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, making his repeat clash with Djokovic in 2025 a much-anticipated showdown.Meanwhile, the other side of the draw has seen Taylor Fritz defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in roughly 59 minutes. The American has set up an exciting semifinal against Alcaraz.