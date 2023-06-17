"Why are his kits always so ugly when Lacoste is generally not ugly"- Tennis fans unhappy with Novak Djokovic's new post-Wimbledon kit

Tennis fans were far from pleased as pictures of Novak Djokovic's new post-Wimbledon kit were shared.

The Serb is currently sponsored by Lacoste for clothing and the apparel he could be wearing after the grasscourt Major includes two shirts in green and blue.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their displeasure with Djokovic's kit, with one calling it ugly.

"Why are his kits always so ugly when Lacoste is generally not ugly," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that the designs were among the worst from Lacoste for Djokovic.

"Maybe one of the worst Lacoste designs for Nole," the fan's tweet read.

One fan likened Djokovic's upcoming kit to a swimsuit.

"It’s giving swimsuits," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic has won 27 out of 31 matches so far in 2023

Novak Djokovic with the French Open trophy

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed an impressive 2023 season so far, with 27 wins out of 31 matches. The Serb has won three titles, including both of the Grand Slams that have taken place so far.

Djokovic recently clinched the French Open by defeating Casper Ruud 7-6(0), 6-3, 7-5 in the final. The Serb thus became the first man to win all four Grand Slams at least three times each. He is also the sole holder of the record for most Majors by a male player in tennis history. Djokovic also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking.

Former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors lavished praise on the Serb in the latest episode of the Advantage Connors Podcast. The 70-year-old hailed Djokovic's mentality and claimed that he has a good chance to separate himself from his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by winning many more Grand Slams.

"One other point about him is that time when he had off, that he wasn’t able to play. What was that like knowing that he was going out and practising and having to put that kind of effort in mentally, not to get discouraged. And to continue to train and to work at his game and keep it at that high level, not knowing when he was going to play again. A lot of that enters into the mental part of it," Connors said.

"So now he had, and he still does, the chance to separate himself from Federer and Nadal. He’s at 23, what’s it going to be? 30? 30 Grand Slams? I mean, if he plays another, how many more years can he play? He’s 36, so could he play another 3-4 years and what can he get out of that?," he added.

Djokovic is next scheduled to defend his title at Wimbledon.

