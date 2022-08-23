"Why would a man going for a historic 22nd Slam not trying everything" - Novak Djokovic fans slam Brad Gilbert for his tweet on the Serb's US Open participation

Novak Djokovic's fans did not take too well to a tweet by former player and coach Brad Gilbert. Reacting to a report that suggested Djokovic's US Open participation now looks quite unlikely, Gilbert stated that the Serbian tennis great's team 'tried everything.'
The 21-time Grand Slam champion is still awaiting some good news regarding the relaxation of the vaccine mandate in the United States, which is the only way he can enter the country and play in the US Open. As per a report in Forbes, the Serbian player's official website states that he has 'no events scheduled at this time.' The US Open draw will be made on Thursday and the main draw kicks off on Monday.
Reacting to the same, Gilbert wrote,
"Sure, his team tried everything."
Fans responded to Gilbert's tweet, suggesting that the Serbian player and his team have not been trying to force their way in to participate in the US Open. A Twitter user expressed that Djokovic has every right to try his best to make it into the US to bid for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.
"Why would a man going for a historic 22nd Slam not trying everything? Why do these haters like @bgtennisnation want Novak to roll over and disappear? WHY? Stand firm @DjokerNole - try everything and more!" read a post on Twitter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently stated that vaccinated people will no longer be differentiated from unvaccinated people in the US. However, these rules apply only to those who are already in the US and there is no change in the vaccine mandate for travel yet.
"I would have been vaccinated in his place, but you have to respect his way of thinking" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic
John McEnroe recently weighed in on the ongoing speculation and debate surrounding Novak Djokovic's US Open participation. As per the American tennis great, the Serbian player's choice to remain unvaccinated should be respected, although McEnroe himself would have chosen to get vaccinated if he was in Djokovic's place.
McEnroe further stated that he believes it is 'a joke' that the Serb is not allowed to enter the country due to current rules.
"I think it's stupid that they don't let him play," John McEnroe said to Marca. "It's the closest thing to a joke. I would have been vaccinated in his place, but you have to respect his way of thinking. We have been living with the pandemic for two and a half years and that they do not allow him to participate, I consider it a joke."
Djokovic's last appearance on tour was in the Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios, which he won in four sets. While he missed the American hardcourt swing leading up to the US Open, he also missed the Canadian Open in Montreal as Canada also followed the same vaccine mandate.
If he eventually does not play in the US Open, his next appearance will be in a Davis Cup tie for Serbia soon after the US Open.