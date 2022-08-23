"Why would a man going for a historic 22nd Slam not trying everything" - Novak Djokovic fans slam Brad Gilbert for his tweet on the Serb's US Open participation

Novak Djokovic's fans did not take too well to a tweet by former player and coach Brad Gilbert. Reacting to a report that suggested Djokovic's US Open participation now looks quite unlikely, Gilbert stated that the Serbian tennis great's team 'tried everything.'

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is still awaiting some good news regarding the relaxation of the vaccine mandate in the United States, which is the only way he can enter the country and play in the US Open. As per a report in Forbes, the Serbian player's official website states that he has 'no events scheduled at this time.' The US Open draw will be made on Thursday and the main draw kicks off on Monday.

Reacting to the same, Gilbert wrote,

"Sure, his team tried everything."

Fans responded to Gilbert's tweet, suggesting that the Serbian player and his team have not been trying to force their way in to participate in the US Open. A Twitter user expressed that Djokovic has every right to try his best to make it into the US to bid for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

"Why would a man going for a historic 22nd Slam not trying everything? Why do these haters like @bgtennisnation want Novak to roll over and disappear? WHY? Stand firm @DjokerNole - try everything and more!" read a post on Twitter.

Shobhit @NovakGOATovic @bgtennisnation That’s a very cheap statement to make Brad without any substantiation. Did he break any rule? If not, then it is very disappointing on your part to tweet this. @bgtennisnation That’s a very cheap statement to make Brad without any substantiation. Did he break any rule? If not, then it is very disappointing on your part to tweet this.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently stated that vaccinated people will no longer be differentiated from unvaccinated people in the US. However, these rules apply only to those who are already in the US and there is no change in the vaccine mandate for travel yet.

Sylvia @Syl2802

As for his website. Well it doesn’t get updated till @bgtennisnation These types of comments are rather poor Brad and really unnecessary.As for his website. Well it doesn’t get updated till @CDCgov update theirs. That’s how it works @bgtennisnation These types of comments are rather poor Brad and really unnecessary.As for his website. Well it doesn’t get updated till @CDCgov update theirs. That’s how it works

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Brad Gilbert's tweet:

ank @anknorth

What is everything his team tried? @bgtennisnation Can you be more specific in your projections?What is everything his team tried? @bgtennisnation Can you be more specific in your projections?What is everything his team tried?

JJ-buti @dark_knight0503 @bgtennisnation What everything did his team try?? People don't care about Tennis fans anymore... choosing to discrimination against one player while convincing fans everything was tried. @bgtennisnation What everything did his team try?? People don't care about Tennis fans anymore... choosing to discrimination against one player while convincing fans everything was tried.

Julie 🇫🇷🇬🇧 @NDjokofan @bgtennisnation @AdamZagoria Brad, his schedule doesn’t announce Davis Cup and Laver Cup either even though it’s been confirmed he’ll be there. @bgtennisnation @AdamZagoria Brad, his schedule doesn’t announce Davis Cup and Laver Cup either even though it’s been confirmed he’ll be there.

Richard Wrather @richwrather @novak_goat @bgtennisnation They only had to do one thing and they chose not to do it. The same rules apply to everyone. @novak_goat @bgtennisnation They only had to do one thing and they chose not to do it. The same rules apply to everyone.

RGkaKgrab @GkaKgrab @MurtisCayfield @bgtennisnation Agree. It’s just a stupid decision on his part—and he suffered the consequences. but to keep him off the court at this point in time is just bad policy. @MurtisCayfield @bgtennisnation Agree. It’s just a stupid decision on his part—and he suffered the consequences. but to keep him off the court at this point in time is just bad policy.

"I would have been vaccinated in his place, but you have to respect his way of thinking" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic

Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly

John McEnroe recently weighed in on the ongoing speculation and debate surrounding Novak Djokovic's US Open participation. As per the American tennis great, the Serbian player's choice to remain unvaccinated should be respected, although McEnroe himself would have chosen to get vaccinated if he was in Djokovic's place.

McEnroe further stated that he believes it is 'a joke' that the Serb is not allowed to enter the country due to current rules.

"I think it's stupid that they don't let him play," John McEnroe said to Marca. "It's the closest thing to a joke. I would have been vaccinated in his place, but you have to respect his way of thinking. We have been living with the pandemic for two and a half years and that they do not allow him to participate, I consider it a joke."

Djokovic's last appearance on tour was in the Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios, which he won in four sets. While he missed the American hardcourt swing leading up to the US Open, he also missed the Canadian Open in Montreal as Canada also followed the same vaccine mandate.

If he eventually does not play in the US Open, his next appearance will be in a Davis Cup tie for Serbia soon after the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan