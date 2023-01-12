Naomi Osaka is a self-proclaimed admirer of gaming and has appeared on the most recent edition of the Fortnite Icon Series, which debuted in March 2022.

The 25-year-old's character in the game had two different skins, both of which were inspired from the two cultures that she came from and grew up with, i.e. Japan and Haiti.

The 24-year-old's first outfit is a tennis-themed one which also has the Royale Racket Pickaxe. Her second outfit is called the Dark Priestess, which pays tribute to her Haitian origins.

"1-of-1, and not even close to done! Thank you Fortnite for letting me tell my story in my own words," Osaka wrote on Instagram while confirming her appearance on the Fortnite Icon Series.

While speaking to Vanity Fair magazine last February, Naomi Osaka said that gaming had always been a huge part of her life. She explained that it brought back memories of her growing up with her sister.

“Gaming has always been such a huge part of my life,” she said. “I like it because it brings back great memories of growing up with my sister and gaming together in the family home. Also, it is a great escapism for me as I have always been into gaming and fantasy-type storytelling.”

The 25-year-old also said that being a part of Fortnite helped her pay homage to her Japanese and Haitian heritage.

“I love paying homage to both my Japanese and Haitian heritage, so this project gave me the opportunity to be inspired by both,” Osaka explained.

Naomi Osaka's sister Mari also worked on the project as she helped design the outfits for the collection, drawing influences from the sisters’ shared Japanese and Haitian heritage. The former World No. 1 called her sister a creative genius and said that they often bond over fashion and design collaborations.

"Mari is such a creative genius. Now that she has stopped playing tennis, fashion and design collabs are where we go to work together and bond. I often have the ideas in my head and she brings them to life with her sketches. It really is such a blast and she is amazing.”

Naomi Osaka featured in launch video of Overwatch 2

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 US Open

Apart from her appearance on Fortnite, Naomi Osaka also featured in the launch video of Overwatch 2. The Japanese claimed that she was excited to play a role in the game's launch and be a part of the message of "hope."

"As an actual fan, I couldn't be more excited to help launch #Overwatch2 last week and participate in this message of hope. Overwatch 2 arrives today, free for everyone. #Overwatch2_Partner."

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes