"Why would Novak Djokovic watch him when he’s beating him" - Tennis fans react to Taylor Fritz being more excited about Federer watching him than Serb

Upon being asked whether he would like to have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the audience when he's playing, Taylor Fritz chose Federer out of the Big 3. Tennis fans have taken a swipe at Fritz for his comments, as they flocked in support of the World No.1.

Fritz was a part of Team World as they beat Team Europe 13-2 to lift the 2023 Laver Cup trophy for a second successive year. During a press conference on Day 2 of the Laver Cup in Canada, Fritz was asked whether he would find it more intimidating or inspiring to be watched by Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. The American responded that he was most excited at the prospect of being watched by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

"Watching? Intimidating, I'm not quite sure. I think I know, for me, when it's Roger [Federer] watching, that's probably, like, what I'd be the most excited about, I guess, of the three of them. Probably would be the most excited about Roger watching, because I just, you know, always looked up to Roger so much," said Fritz.

Tennis buffs took to social media to chime in with their opinions on Fritz's comments. One fan pointed out that it was the Serb who beat the American in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

"Why would Djokovic watch him when he’s on court beating him", the fan tweeted.

Another reiterated that the 24-time Grand Slam winner would instead be on the other side of the net against Fritz.

"Novak [Djokovic] would probably be on the other side of the net," a fan tweeted.

One fan opined that now people just bring out any measure to compare the Big 3.

"Just inventing new things to compare the Big 3 at this point," the fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions:

"I would love to see Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the same team" - Roger Federer on Team Europe's lineup for Laver Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 US Open.

Roger Federer was in attendance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada for Team World's comprehensive 13-2 win over Team Europe at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Following Team Europe's loss, Federer, who has represented the team four times in his career, revealed his ideal lineup for next year's edition. The former World No. 1 conveyed his desire for Novak Djokovic to make a return to the event and team up with Carlos Alcaraz next year.

"I would like to see Novak again to be honest. I would love to see actually [Carlos] Alcaraz and Novak on the same team. Love to see that happen," Federer told Eurosport.

The Serbian World No. 1 most recently competed at the 2023 US Open, where he went on to clinch the Major, beating World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the finals as the scoreline read 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

