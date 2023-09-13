Why did Novak Djokovic wear a Kobe Bryant t-shirt after US Open? Everything to know about the Serb's tribute to late basketball legend

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning US Open 2023, which was his 24th Grand Slam title, the same number the late basketball legend wore.

Bryant died in January 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash. The American was a close friend of Djokovic's and the Serb paid a special tribute to him after winning his 24th Major title.

Djokovic clinched his fourth US Open title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final. After the match, the Serb celebrated with his team and family before going to his bench and taking out a shirt that had the number 24 written on the back and the front had a picture of him and Bryant, with the message "Mamba Forever". The number 24 was synonymous with Bryant throughout his career.

Novak Djokovic: "I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get a chance to win the tournament"

Novak Djokovic with the US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic was asked about the T-shirt during the trophy ceremony and claimed that he thought of it in case he got a chance of winning the US Open.

Mamba, yeah… I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get a chance to win the tournament, it was about seven days ago. I didn't share it with anyone upto few days ago when I asked my people to help me out to make these shirts," Djokovic said.

The Serb also stated that the basketball legend was a close friend of his, claiming that he was among the people he relied on the most.

"Kobe was close friend, we chatted a lot about the winners' mentality, when I was struggling with injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game. He was one of the people that I relied on the most," Novak Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old also said that Bryant and his daughter's death deeply hurt him and considering he wore the No. 24 jersey, the shirt would be a nice way to acknowledge him.

"He was always there for any kind of counsel advice, any kind of support in the most friendly way. So of course what happened a few years ago and him and his daughter passing hurt me deeply. And I thought, you know, 24 is the jersey that he wore when he became a legend of Lakers and world basketball. So I thought, you know, it could be a nice symbolic thing to acknowledge him," Djokovic said.

Besides the Grand Slam records he accomplished, the Serb is also back as the World No. 1.

