"Why do people give their suggestions or opinions regarding other peoples lives" - Victoria Azarenka expresses her annoyance with judgemental people

Victoria Azarenka conveyed her annoyance at the public for indulging in other people's matters unnecessarily. She considers the judgments and opinions passed on by certain individuals 'regarding other people's lives that have nothing to do with them' to be utterly pointless.

The World No. 26 took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her displeasure with the public on the issue.

"I always wondered why do people give their suggestions or opinions regarding other peoples lives that have nothing to do with them and nobody asked them either?" she tweeted.

She stated that while people can state their opinions on things they are personally involved in, they should not talk about anything that doesn't involve them - at least until they are asked to do so.

"I understand giving an opinion on a subject matter that is general and also impactful on you personally or your family, community and etc… but about somebody else is life and what they need to do? Wait to be asked maybe?" she asserted.

Victoria Azarenka wrapped up the 2022 season at the Guadalajara Open in October, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals. With a long pre-season in hand ahead of her 2023 campaign, the 33-year-old will be hoping to utilize it extensively to perform better next year.

"Mental health is so important because it’s connected to your physical health" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2013 BNP Paribas Open

Victoria Azarenka has always been vocal about mental issues. In a conversation with Jeff Sparr on 'Overcoming Mental Health Troubles', the former World No. 1 expressed her thoughts on the various emotional troubles people are facing in the current world and how important it is to overcome them.

"When it comes from a public person, people listen more, which is something I understand but also not because being a public person doesn’t make you more or less of a person. We all go through the same things and the same struggles. Mental health is so important because it’s connected to your physical heath," Azarenka said.

She conveyed that mental health issues are "invisible" and that people aren't who they appear to be from the outside.

"We saw on the internet where they take pictures of people like Robin Williams, you know, a comedian who makes people laugh and is always joyful, but unfortunately had committed suicide and you understand that this particular illness is so invisible," she added.

