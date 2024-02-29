Naomi Osaka recently shared a sharp exchange with a fan who slammed her for skipping a press conference at Roland Garros in 2021.

Osaka took to Instagram to share the fan's comment. The Japanese hit back at the user named "troncarternlu," asking why they were getting so worked up over something that happened so long ago.

"Is this the same Naomi Osaka who refuses to talk to the media and cries foul on questions that are both appropriate and necessary?" the fan commented.

"I didn't talk for one tournament in 2021, you seem very affected by that are you ok?" Osaka responed.

"Honestly lol cause why are some people still so hurt by something that happened to me 3 years ago," she added in her Story.

Ahead of the 2021 French Open, Naomi Osaka announced that she would not take part in any media engagements in Paris to protect her mental health. After her first-round win against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig, Osaka skipped the news conference and was fined $15,000 by the organizers for not honoring "her contractual media obligations."

Osaka then withdrew from the tournament ahead of her second-round match against Ana Bogdan and later took to Twitter to share that she had been battling depression since the US Open in 2018.

"Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well­being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka had tweeted.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer," she added. "More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

The Japanese star would return to action a few months later at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Naomi Osaka reached first QF in nearly 2 years at 2024 Qatar Open

Naomi Osaka recently concluded a successful campaign at the 2024 Qatar Open, where she reached her first tour quarterfinal since the 2022 Miami Open. The former World No. 1 returned to tennis after more than a year away at the 2024 Brisbane International. During her time away from the tour, she became a mother to a baby girl in July 2023.

Osaka won her first match back on tour against Tamara Korpatsch in Brisbane. She would then suffer first-round exits at the Australian Open, where she is a two-time champion, and the Abu Dhabi Open.

At the Qatar Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion found her mojo to defeat Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic in straight sets and then received a walkover from Lesia Tsurenko to reach the quarterfinals.

Osaka's run at the WTA 1000 tournament eventually came to an end at the hands of Karolina Pliskova.

