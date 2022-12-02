"Why are you qualifying her legacy based on who she married?" Fans condemn music artist's comments on Serena Williams' marriage to a white man

Entrepreneur and songwriter Mike Baggz faced the wrath of tennis fans for his comments on tennis ace Serena Williams' marriage to a white man, the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.
Baggz, an entrepreneur and "occasional songwriter" took to Twitter to controversially claim that Williams' legacy would have been more secure had she married a black American man.
"Serena Williams’s legacy would of been even more SOLIDIFIED if she married a Black American man," Baggz wrote.
Unsurprisingly, Baggz soon bore the brunt of fans' anger as they were quick to lash out at his controversial take on the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner.
One user said that Williams had already built herself a strong legacy, much before her marriage, and so it was useless to associate her marriage with her legacy. They wrote:
"Why are you qualifying her legacy based on who she married??? Her legacy was set before she even met her husband. You all don't put these caveats on Black men."
Another user was quick to state Serena Williams' achievements in her field, while laughing at Baggz for questioning her legacy.
"Serena Williams is one of the greatest and most accomplished athlete in the world ever…male or female…and you’re critiquing her legacy based on who she married?? Slow day? Come on man," another tweet read.
Another user raved about the former World No. 1 and her sister Venus Williams, emphasizing their dominance on the WTA tour. The user also stated that Williams married the man who wanted to marry her.
"I’m certain she married the man who asked her to marry him and who treated her nicely. Serena’s legacy is solidified by how well she and Venus Williams had the tennis world on lockdown for decades. Marriage has nothing to do with her legend. She is the GOAT!"
Below are a few more tweets from outraged fans:
Serena Williams tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian in 2017
Williams tied the knot with entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, almost a year after becoming engaged. Ohanian is the co-founder of the social media platform Reddit. The couple have an adorable daughter together, Olympia Ohanian, born in September 2017.
In light of the Black Lives Matter protest, Ohanian vacated his position on Reddit and demanded that it be given to an African-American. Ohanian is also a lead investor in Angel City FC, a soccer club in the USA's National Women’s Soccer League.
Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.