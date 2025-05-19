Why Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute will not be grand: Director Amelie Mauresmo reveals reasons

Rafael Nadal is all set to be honored at the French Open on May 25, 2025. Ahead of this event, the tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has revealed that the tribute itself will not be grand, owing to some special requests made by the Spaniard himself.

The event will be held after the conclusion of the day's matches at the Philippe-Chatrier Centre court. In addition to this, a special exhibition has also been organized as a tribute to the 14-time French Open champion's glorious run at Roland Garros, which will be on display for the duration of the Slam.

Mauresmo explained that it was key for them as organizers to be able to honor Nadal the way he wanted to be honored. Hence, the arrangements that were done were made in consultation with him, for him to be represented as he desired.

"We want to honor Rafa and make sure that we celebrate him in the right way," Mauresmo told TNT Sports, adding, "Winning 14 times here is such a special memory for him, such a special relationship between the tournament and Rafa."

She added that a meeting with Rafael Nadal last year helped them figure out what he wanted.

"He also wants something simple, authentic, and true, just like he is. So we try to fit that order, let's say."

The director also indicated that they are planning to have Nadal continue to be a part of the French Open in some way, as the player and the tournament are "linked forever". Nadal won a record 14 French Open titles, and a total of 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Amelie Mauresmo on French Open's association with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open- Image Source: Getty

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, during the same interview with TNT Sports, also indicated that they are planning to get Rafael Nadal to continue his association with the French Open, even though no details have been discussed yet.

"Nothing has been really determined really well, but the will from both Roland-Garros and Rafa is to really continue the story after he's done with his tennis career. I'm 100 per cent sure we're going to find ways to work together."

She further disclosed that the French Open organizers wanted to do a tribute for him last year itself, but Nadal himself was unsure if it would be his last edition at the tournament, due to which he decided not to take the honor.

