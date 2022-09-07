Why Rafael Nadal's team yelled at him to have coffee during US Open 4R match against Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal's fourth-round match at the 2022 US Open against Frances Tiafoe saw an interesting moment that grabbed the attention of those watching. Tennis players and their teams are usually quite particular about their energy drinks during matches, but Nadal was urged by his team to grab a cup of coffee during the match against Tiafoe.

The Spaniard's coach and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya, his father Sebastian Nadal, and sister Maribel were among those present in his player's box at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. During the early stages of the fourth set, Moya, with a cup of coffee in his hand, was first seen urging the player to get some caffeine. Rafael Nadal's father and sister then followed suit.

Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES



🤣 Carlos Moyá, Sebastián Nadal y Maribel Nadal le recuerdan a Rafa que tiene que tomar cafeína



#USOpenEurosport ¡¡¡Cafeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeé!!!🤣 Carlos Moyá, Sebastián Nadal y Maribel Nadal le recuerdan a Rafa que tiene que tomar cafeína ¡¡¡Cafeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeé!!! ☕☕🤣 Carlos Moyá, Sebastián Nadal y Maribel Nadal le recuerdan a Rafa que tiene que tomar cafeína#USOpenEurosport https://t.co/GEgyyFFkjQ

Soon after having some coffee, the 22-time Grand Slam champion did break Tiafoe's serve in the fourth set before holding for 3-1. So what was the reason behind Moya and others urging Nadal to consume coffee, an unusual choice of beverage during a sporting event?

As per an article in Spanish publication Marca, who consulted experts on the same, caffeine is useful as an "ergogenic substance, especially for long-term, medium- and low-intensity sports" and helps athletes during matches. However, its consumption should be measured as over-consumption can have consequences.

Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES



¡BREAK DE RAFA!



Ha funcionado el café



#USOpenEurosport Y en el siguiente juego....¡BREAK DE RAFA!Ha funcionado el café Y en el siguiente juego....😁 ¡BREAK DE RAFA!Ha funcionado el café 💪#USOpenEurosport https://t.co/YjCBJTdwn7

According to Miguel Angel Martinez-Gonzalez, who is a Professor of Public Health at the University of Navarra, coffee has proven health benefits not just for athletes but in daily life.

"Coffee reduces the risk of all-cause mortality, cancer mortality and cardiovascular mortality, and most especially diabetes and liver cancer. We have no reason to ban coffee and drink 3-4 cups of coffee a day, day is perfectly admissible and healthy", Martinez-Gonzalez said to Marca.

Meanwhile, Nadal lost the match in four sets, ending his 22-match unbeaten run at the Grand Slams in the 2022 season.

"It's been a few months a little difficult in every way" - Rafael Nadal after US Open exit

2022 US Open - Day 8

Analyzing his loss and his recent troubles, both personally and professionally, Rafael Nadal admitted that he wants to start afresh after taking some time off tennis. The Spaniard has been dealing with injury troubles (heel, abdomen and ribs) for a significant portion of the season. Speaking during a press conference at the US Open, he stated that he is unsure about his next appearance on tour as he is now focused on the birth of his and wife Maria's first child.

"It's been a few months a little difficult in every way, this is the reality. And from there [I want to], start again professionally speaking and, on a personal level, finish with something that is important in my life, which is having my first son and trust that everything will turn out well," he said after the match.

He further stressed that despite the difficulties, he prefers being critical of himself and not finding excuses for his performance.

"We can't find excuses. We need to be enough critic with myself. That's the only way to improve or that's the only way that I understand you are able to find solutions," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion will end the season as the leader in the all-time Grand Slam race for the first time in his career.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan