"We can't find excuses, need to be critical with myself; that's the only way to improve" - Rafael Nadal after US Open 4R exit

Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Monday, registering an emphatic four-set victory. The American won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to end the Spaniard's quest for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.

The American was in sublime form, smashing 18 aces and getting the better of Nadal from the back of the court regularly. He blasted 49 winners over the course of the three-hour, 34-minute contest.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Nadal refused to make any excuses, especially with regard to injuries hampering his rhythm.

"Well, we can make lamentations or we can complain now about a lot of things, but I don't think that going to change any situation, no? We can think, If I don't get injured. Maybe I win Wimbledon. Maybe I win another things on the past. Or maybe I lost another things because I was not able to create this interior power after all that injuries, no?" he said.

"I mean, that's part of my career. A lot of times went the proper way; sometimes completely unexpected like Australia, like Roland Garros. Of course, this was not the ideal preparation for me. But in other cases went the right way, even with not the perfect preparation, no?" he added.

He stated that he would rather be critical of himself and work on solutions as that's the only way forward for him.

"We can't find excuses. We need to be enough critic with myself. That's the only way to improve or that's the only way that I understand you are able to find solutions," he said.

The four-time US Open winner praised Tiafoe for his performance.

"But doesn't matter. At the end the only thing that happened is we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a player that was better than me. And that's why I am having a plane back home," he emphasized.

"It's been a few months a little difficult in every way, this is the reality" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion.

At his press conference, Rafael Nadal also stated that the last few months have been difficult for him, both physically due to his recurring injuries and mentally due to the stress of his wife Maria Francisca Perello's ongoing pregnancy situation.

"It's been a few months a little difficult in every way, this is the reality. And from there [I want to], start again professionally speaking and, on a personal level, finish with something that is important in my life, which is having my first son and trust that everything will turn out well," he said.

